Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A line of storms known as a Derecho, leaving widespread wind damage in its wake, is currently roaring it’s way across Iowa and is expected to move into Illinois late tonight. While the storms will likely weaken a little bit as they move into the region they’ll still pose a risk of bringing damaging wind gusts to Central Illinois after midnight.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO