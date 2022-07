RIVERVIEW, Fla. — An 11-year-old boy who got struck by lightning last Thursday in Hillsborough County finally returned home after being in the hospital for days. Levi Stock was struck by a bolt of lightning during a family fishing trip in Riverview. According to the child's pastor, Daniel Butson of Fishhawk Fellowship Church, Levi actually was knocked off the boat when the lightning bolt hit his lower back and went through his left foot.

RIVERVIEW, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO