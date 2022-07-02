Crosscutters win series opener vs. Mahoning Valley

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— The Williamsport Crosscutters won the series opener against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on July 1.

The Crosscutters scored first with three runs in the bottom of the second inning. The Cutters Edarain Williams doubled to left field. Lance Logsdon and Cole Evans scored to give Williamsport the early lead.

The Cutters trailed five to three in the fourth when Lance Logsdon hit a game-tying two-run homer over the left-center field wall. Isaac Nunez scored ahead of Logsdon, who was not done yet.

The game was tied at six apiece in the bottom of the sixth. Lance Logsdon doubled down the right-field line. Isaac Nunez scored once again. Williamsport put the game away with six runs in the bottom of the seventh.

The Williamsport Crosscutters took game one of the series with Mahoning valley by the score of 13 to six.

Final Score:

Mahoning valley scrappers 6

Williamsport crosscutters 13

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.