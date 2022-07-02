ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Crosscutters win series opener vs. Mahoning Valley

By Joe Garrison
 4 days ago

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— The Williamsport Crosscutters won the series opener against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on July 1.

The Crosscutters scored first with three runs in the bottom of the second inning. The Cutters Edarain Williams doubled to left field. Lance Logsdon and Cole Evans scored to give Williamsport the early lead.

Pittson Area senior, Jack Long, to compete in cornhole championship

The Cutters trailed five to three in the fourth when Lance Logsdon hit a game-tying two-run homer over the left-center field wall. Isaac Nunez scored ahead of Logsdon, who was not done yet.

The game was tied at six apiece in the bottom of the sixth. Lance Logsdon doubled down the right-field line. Isaac Nunez scored once again. Williamsport put the game away with six runs in the bottom of the seventh.

The Williamsport Crosscutters took game one of the series with Mahoning valley by the score of 13 to six.

Final Score:
Mahoning valley scrappers 6
Williamsport crosscutters 13

WBRE

Man falls for $3,500 Target gift card scam

WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State Troopers said a 73-year-old man in Union County sent $3,500 worth of Target and Apple gift cards to an internet scammer on June 27. Law enforcement said an unknown individual defrauded the West Buffalo Township man out of a $3,000 Target gift card and a $500 Apple gift […]
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police arrest teen accused of stealing firearms

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Northumberland County teen has been arrested and is facing burglary charges for allegedly stealing multiple firearms according to Shamokin City Police. Police said Jahiem Throckmorton, 19, is facing charges for breaking into a building and stealing multiple firearms and a compound bow. According to officials, a report of a burglary […]
SHAMOKIN, PA
WBRE

Two arrested, one on distributing drug charges

HUGHESTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested two men on drug charges, one man was wanted on charges of distributing illegal narcotics. According to the Hughestown Borough Police Department, in June around 11:40 p.m. officers arrested a 34-year-old man, of Scranton on an active warrant out of Lackawanna County for possession with the intent to distribute […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Fire marshal investigates blaze in vacant Nanticoke building

NANTICOKE CITY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters spent roughly two hours putting a fire out in a vacant building. On Monday Nanticoke City Fire Department was called to the 50 block of Newport Street for a fire. The fire department says that when they arrived they noted that the building was three stories and there […]
NANTICOKE, PA
WBRE

WBRE

