ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Brave Aussie bloke rescues his blind and deaf neighbour after he heard him screaming for help during his ciggie break - just minutes before the entire house became engulfed in flames

By Ashley Nickel
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A brave Queensland man rescued his blind and deaf neighbour from a dangerous house fire just minutes before the entire house was engulfed in flames.

Matthew Mosterd said he was smoking in his Logan, Brisbane, backyard late Friday night when he heard his neighbour yelling for help at about 9pm.

Mr Mosterd said he and another neighbour ran to help with no thought of their own safety.

Scroll down for the video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RZwxW_0gSlYH9700
Matthew Mosterd said he heard his blind and deaf neighbour calling for help on Friday night after becoming trapped by a house fire (pictured, a firefighter extinguishing the house fire in Logan, Brisbane)

'There were just billows of smoke coming out the neighbour's roof we saw the fire starting in his lounge room,' he said.

'He is blind and deaf. We knew we had to get him out quick.'

Mr Mosterd said he and the other neighbour kicked the man's back door in and found him nearby.

Together they 'dragged' their helpless neighbour to safety just minutes before the fire spread through the entire home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b3RFG_0gSlYH9700
Mr Mosterd (above) said he and another neighbour had kicked in the burning home's back door and 'dragged' their blind and deaf neighbour to safety just minutes before the entire home was engulfed by the fire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RgHuM_0gSlYH9700
Firefighters controlled the fire within 30 minutes and are still investigating what caused it (pictured, the burnt out front of the home)

'If we didn't get him out in that minute, he would have perished in the fire, very lucky man,' Mr Mosterd said.

Firefighters were able to control the fire within 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bloke#Deaf#Aussie#House Fire#In Flames#Accident
The Independent

Teen electrocuted to death after escaping car crash

A 17-year-old Alabama high school student has died after getting electrocuted when his car hit a telephone pole.Dylan Pegues’ car reportedly ran off the road and into a ditch on 16 June, his family told WRBL. He suffered an electrical shock throughout his body, possibly after trying to get to of his vehicle, his family said. He was flown to University of Alabama hospital in Birmingham in a critical condition. He later died from his injuries.A GoFundme page set up to support his family has since raised more than $50,000. His family described him as having had “such a bright spirit...
AUBURN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Family blames hot temperatures after UPS driver dies during route

A UPS driver has died after collapsing during his route amid sweltering temperatures in the Los Angeles area.Esteban Chavez Jr, 24, died last week after collapsing in his vehicle in Pasadena, KTLA reported.Mr Chavez’s father, Esteban Chavez Sr, told the news outlet that he blamed scorching temperatures for his son’s death on 25 June.“He collapsed off his seat in the truck,” the father told KTLA. “By the time anyone realised it, which was the owner of the house where he delivered the package to, and that was about 20 minutes after my son already collapsed. By time first responders showed...
PASADENA, CA
BBC

Woman's fatal tractor jump was out of character, says sheriff

A young woman was killed after an "out-of-character" attempt to jump on to a moving tractor on farmland in Aberdeenshire, a sheriff has said. Caroline Rennie, 21, fell and was killed by machinery in a field near Turriff in April last year. After a fatal accident inquiry, Sheriff Robert Frazer...
ACCIDENTS
natureworldnews.com

40 People Dead, 450 Injured in Massive Fire in a Container Storage Facility

As per authorities, a major blaze at a shipping warehouse in southern Bangladesh claimed the lives of 40 individuals and injured around 450 others. In the statement of a forensic official at the state-run Chattagram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), they claimed that as of now, 40 deceased corpses have arrived at the mortuary here, which was then reported by media outlet PTI as said, while at estimated of five firemen were among those killed, BBC News reported.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Ewloe man, 27, dies after spraining ankle walking dog

A 27-year-old man died after spraining his ankle on a walk with his dog. Callum Jones, who weighed 26 stone (165kg), was rushed to the Countess of Chester Hospital on 15 October last year and died three days later. Mr Jones died from a blood clot on his lung due...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Amazon warehouse employee, 19, is arrested 'for plotting mass-shooting at the Texas depot where he worked': Teen 'idolized' Uvalde gunman that killed 19 children and had recently bought an AR-15

A 19-year-old Amazon employee has been arrested on suspicion he plotted a mass shooting at the depot where he worked, with an AR-15 rifle, authorities said. Rodolfo Valdivia Aceves was arrested on a charge of terroristic threats on June 27, according to San Antonio Police. Police responded to reports of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

464K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy