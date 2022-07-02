Brave Aussie bloke rescues his blind and deaf neighbour after he heard him screaming for help during his ciggie break - just minutes before the entire house became engulfed in flames

A brave Queensland man rescued his blind and deaf neighbour from a dangerous house fire just minutes before the entire house was engulfed in flames.

Matthew Mosterd said he was smoking in his Logan, Brisbane, backyard late Friday night when he heard his neighbour yelling for help at about 9pm.

Mr Mosterd said he and another neighbour ran to help with no thought of their own safety.

Matthew Mosterd said he heard his blind and deaf neighbour calling for help on Friday night after becoming trapped by a house fire (pictured, a firefighter extinguishing the house fire in Logan, Brisbane)

'There were just billows of smoke coming out the neighbour's roof we saw the fire starting in his lounge room,' he said.

'He is blind and deaf. We knew we had to get him out quick.'

Mr Mosterd said he and the other neighbour kicked the man's back door in and found him nearby.

Together they 'dragged' their helpless neighbour to safety just minutes before the fire spread through the entire home.

Mr Mosterd (above) said he and another neighbour had kicked in the burning home's back door and 'dragged' their blind and deaf neighbour to safety just minutes before the entire home was engulfed by the fire

Firefighters controlled the fire within 30 minutes and are still investigating what caused it (pictured, the burnt out front of the home)

'If we didn't get him out in that minute, he would have perished in the fire, very lucky man,' Mr Mosterd said.

Firefighters were able to control the fire within 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.