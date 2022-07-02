COVID-19: How Cases in the Erie, PA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 573,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending June 28, bringing the total count to more than 85.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 1,005,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 27.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 29.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 29.7 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 12.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Erie, PA metro area consists of just Erie County. As of June 28, there were 22,391.6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Erie residents, 15.6% lower than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 26,532.2 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Erie metro area, unemployment peaked at 17.2% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 6.2%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Erie, PA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 28 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 28 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 28 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 28 per 100,000 residents 25420 Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA 571,013 125,215 21,928.6 2,075 363.4 21500 Erie, PA 273,835 61,316 22,391.6 791 288.9 37980 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD 6,079,130 1,377,800 22,664.4 18,467 303.8 44300 State College, PA 161,960 37,693 23,273.0 360 222.3 29540 Lancaster, PA 540,999 127,395 23,548.1 1,923 355.5 20700 East Stroudsburg, PA 168,032 40,033 23,824.6 540 321.4 42540 Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA 555,642 132,923 23,922.4 2,319 417.4 38300 Pittsburgh, PA 2,331,447 565,767 24,266.8 8,019 343.9 11020 Altoona, PA 123,157 30,808 25,015.2 633 514.0 14100 Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA 83,974 21,119 25,149.5 345 410.8 23900 Gettysburg, PA 102,470 26,250 25,617.3 379 369.9 39740 Reading, PA 418,025 107,880 25,807.1 1,617 386.8 48700 Williamsport, PA 114,330 30,092 26,320.3 536 468.8 10900 Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ 837,610 224,073 26,751.5 3,045 363.5 27780 Johnstown, PA 133,009 36,139 27,170.3 740 556.4 16540 Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA 154,147 42,222 27,390.7 705 457.4 30140 Lebanon, PA 139,729 38,331 27,432.4 523 374.3 49620 York-Hanover, PA 445,565 124,886 28,028.7 1,520 341.1

