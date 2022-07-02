ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah cities are starting to opt out of fireworks shows

By Jenna Bree
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
“Mad Matt” Shadle has been selling fireworks to Utahns since 1995.

“My favorite thing about it is, I like the smell," he said. "A lot of people say, 'Well, we like to hear loud noises,' or, 'We like to see pretty colors in the sky.' But I like the smell too. There's something about the smell.”

But for the first time, Salt Lake City is trading pyrotechnics for laser beams this Independence Day; on Saturday night, the city will host its first Laser Light Night at Jordan Park.

“We are in such a severe drought right now," said Lynze Twede, Events Manager for Salt Lake City Public Lands. "Lighting off fireworks really contributes to our already high fire danger and our air pollution and the noise pollution that we have here.”

The laser show has a similar cost to previous fireworks shows, she said.

“It will look a little bit different than fireworks," said Twede. "But people can still expect that breathtaking show that lights up our skies with laser beams going overhead and a fantastic show.”

And while Salt Lake City is hopeful other cities follow its lead, Shadle doesn’t think fireworks will go away any time soon.

“As of right now, I would say our sales are about dead on where they need to be," he said. "They're not down, they're not up.”

Fireworks are legal to fire from July 2 through July 5 until 11:00 p.m. each night and on July 4 th until midnight. Many Utah cities have released their own restrictions too. "Mad Matt" reminds everyone to be safe, follow laws and restrictions and have fun.

“What we're celebrating is our freedom of being America," he said. "And it's a great way to express that.”

Salt Lake City is expecting a big turnout July 2 at Jordan Park, advising people to come early to get a spot and enjoy food trucks and live music before the laser light show at sundown. Festivies will being at 8:00 p.m. with the laser light show expected to being at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City, UT
kvnutalk

First COVID death in weeks reported in Bear River Health District – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN – For the first time in weeks a death due to COVID-19 in the Bear River Health District was included in the state health department’s normal Thursday update. Among the 19 coronavirus deaths the last seven days throughout the state, one was a Cache County woman between 65-84 years of age. There were 10 deaths across the state the previous week. Utah’s death toll over 27 months of the pandemic is 4,834.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

'Our history matters:' Mural featuring 4 prominent Black Utah women unveiled

SALT LAKE CITY — Four prominent Black women separated by time will be brought together in a neighborhood where each once lived and worked. A new mural featuring Jane Manning James, Elizabeth Taylor, Elnora Dudley and Mignon Barker Richmond was unveiled at Richmond Park, 444 E. 600 South in Salt Lake City, on Monday. The mural will be installed in the community garden at the park once completed. The unveiling of the mural was among one of the final events in Utah's Juneteenth celebrations.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

