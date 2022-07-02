Safety Tips When Traveling This Holiday Weekend

Now that the 4th of July weekend is here, residents of acadiana are traveling to visit their families and friends, which means highways will be busy this weekend.

Authorities from DOTD are advising motorists tips on safe travels.

“Anytime you have conditions such as wind heavy rain such as what we are seeing now, remember to decrease your speed limit to allow for enhanced safe travel,” said Dedria Druilhet.

Druilhet says being proactive is also important when traveling for the holiday weekend.

Before drivers hit the road, motorists can visit DOTD’s website for updates on traffic.

“So, we do encourage motorists to of course visit 511 LA go to that website and of course then you will be able to see before you even get on the roadway if there is any type of incident or if there’s a backup of any reason,” Druilhet said.

Although there are many residents around acadiana traveling this weekend, there are people who aren’t.

A Carencro native who said she often travels for this holiday, but this weekend will be different.

“We are not traveling due to gas prices increasing. We usually go camping but, unfortunately, we are not able to go camping anytime soon unless the gas prices drop,” said Penny Lambert.