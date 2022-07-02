ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

City of Dallas, police send nuisance noise warnings to wrong addresses

WFAA
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DALLAS — What showed up on the front steps of two Dallas homes was as unlikely as it was unwelcome. Patricia Ann Ketchum and Christina Bristow received the same letter from the city of Dallas and the police department. It was taped to their front doors and Bristow even has video...

