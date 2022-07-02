Flashing flooding catches Port Arthur and Mid-County residents off guard

ORANGE — This Fourth of July weekend, Americans are facing high gas prices as they travel during the holiday. KFDM/Fox 4's Dierra Banks spoke with travelers at the Orange Travel Information Center and has reaction to gas prices.
TYLER COUNTY — A 15-month-old baby and an adult male died early Tuesday morning in a mobile home fire near Warren, according to a press release from the Tyler County Sheriff's Office. On Tuesday, July 5, at around 4 a.m., the Warren Volunteer Fire Department and Tyler County Deputies...
The city of Beaumont will hold its 36th Annual Fourth of July Celebration on Monday. The free July 4th event will take place at the downtown Event Centre and lake at 700 Crockett St. The event starts at 5pm and fireworks begin at 9pm. There will be food trucks, beer...
TEXAS — The high temperatures crops experienced over recent weeks across much of the state could translate into lower yields for producers, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Research expert. Lee Tarpley, Ph.D., AgriLife Research plant physiologist, Beaumont, said the recent heat wave arrived at a bad time for...
JEFFERSON COUNTY — All four suspects are now in custody after they ran from a stolen car on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County, according to Capt. Crystal Holmes with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies captured the final two suspects late Tuesday morning around noon. Deputies identified the suspects...
BEAUMONT — For Southeast Texans who will be setting off fireworks for the Fourth of July, we have some safety tips for you that local fireworks businesses and first responders want you to keep in mind as ou celebrate:. - Don't point or throw fireworks at another person. -...
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police officers are investigating a shooting that happened around 7:30 p.m. near Gulf Avenue and Glasshouse Street. Investigators have put up crime scene tape around a home, and officers are searching for shell casings in the area located southwest of Delaware and Magnolia. At least one...
Mid County celebrated Independence Day in a big way. They opened the pool, and ended the night with fireworks. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has more details on what it took to put this celebration together.
LAKE CHARLES — The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in which a homeowner shot and killed a man accused of trying to get inside the home more than once. Deputies responded to a trespassing call at about 10:30 p.m. Monday at a home on North Lake...
BEAUMONT — Press release from Beaumont Convention and Visitors Bureau below:. The National Beep Baseball Association (NBBA) World Series, a sports organization for athletes who are blind or visually impaired, is taking place in Beaumont at the Cris Quinn Soccer Complex on July 24 – 31, 2022. The teams in the league come from the United States, Canada, and the Dominican Republic. The world series is one of the most notable sporting events for the NBBA that gives all teams the opportunity to meet and compete.
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police obtained two warrants for aggravated assault on a public servant for 18-year-old Reginald Guillory. Guillory is wanted in connection to an attempted capital murder case against two Beaumont police officers. Officers responded to Glen Oaks Apartments in the 500 block of Dowlen in Beaumont Sunday...
