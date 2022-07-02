Flashing flooding catches Port Arthur and Mid-County residents off guard

BEAUMONT — Press release from Beaumont Convention and Visitors Bureau below:. The National Beep Baseball Association (NBBA) World Series, a sports organization for athletes who are blind or visually impaired, is taking place in Beaumont at the Cris Quinn Soccer Complex on July 24 – 31, 2022. The teams in the league come from the United States, Canada, and the Dominican Republic. The world series is one of the most notable sporting events for the NBBA that gives all teams the opportunity to meet and compete.

