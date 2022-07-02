ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

Flashing flooding catches Port Arthur and Mid-County residents off guard

By Angel San Juan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORT ARTHUR — Southeast Texas is drying out tonight after much-needed...

15-month-old baby and adult male die in mobile home fire near Warren

TYLER COUNTY — A 15-month-old baby and an adult male died early Tuesday morning in a mobile home fire near Warren, according to a press release from the Tyler County Sheriff's Office. On Tuesday, July 5, at around 4 a.m., the Warren Volunteer Fire Department and Tyler County Deputies...
WARREN, TX
High temperatures take toll on Texas crops

TEXAS — The high temperatures crops experienced over recent weeks across much of the state could translate into lower yields for producers, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Research expert. Lee Tarpley, Ph.D., AgriLife Research plant physiologist, Beaumont, said the recent heat wave arrived at a bad time for...
TEXAS STATE
BPD investigating near Gulf and Glasshouse

BEAUMONT — Beaumont police officers are investigating a shooting that happened around 7:30 p.m. near Gulf Avenue and Glasshouse Street. Investigators have put up crime scene tape around a home, and officers are searching for shell casings in the area located southwest of Delaware and Magnolia. At least one...
BEAUMONT, TX
Nederland celebrates Independence Day

Mid County celebrated Independence Day in a big way. They opened the pool, and ended the night with fireworks. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has more details on what it took to put this celebration together.
NEDERLAND, TX
Beaumont CVB will host Beep Baseball World Series

BEAUMONT — Press release from Beaumont Convention and Visitors Bureau below:. The National Beep Baseball Association (NBBA) World Series, a sports organization for athletes who are blind or visually impaired, is taking place in Beaumont at the Cris Quinn Soccer Complex on July 24 – 31, 2022. The teams in the league come from the United States, Canada, and the Dominican Republic. The world series is one of the most notable sporting events for the NBBA that gives all teams the opportunity to meet and compete.
BEAUMONT, TX
BPD searching for second suspect in aggravated assault on 2 BPD officers

BEAUMONT — Beaumont police obtained two warrants for aggravated assault on a public servant for 18-year-old Reginald Guillory. Guillory is wanted in connection to an attempted capital murder case against two Beaumont police officers. Officers responded to Glen Oaks Apartments in the 500 block of Dowlen in Beaumont Sunday...
BEAUMONT, TX

