ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Frederick mayor announces new staff positions

By Ryan Marshall rmarshall@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 4 days ago

With the start of a new fiscal year Friday and the enactment of the city's fiscal 2023 budget, Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor announced several moves to restructure his administration.

Gayon Sampson, who had been O'Connor's executive assistant, has been named the mayor's Chief of Staff, while Budget Director Katie Barkdoll becomes Director of Budget and Administration.

O'Connor said in a release that both Barkdoll and Sampson have proven to be valuable leaders who are dedicated to serving the city's staff and its residents.

“I cannot think of two people more qualified to serve in these critical roles,” O'Connor said.

The restructuring “enhances inter-departmental collaboration and allows the city to more quickly and consistently respond to constituent concerns,” city spokesman Allen Etzler wrote in an email Friday.

Both positions are at the highest slot of the city's new pay scale, which went into effect Thursday.

Barkdoll will make $155,118 a year, and Sampson will make $143,782, according to the city's Department of Human Resources.

Sampson, who joined the city in July 2018, will oversee the Office of the Mayor, the Communications Department, the Office of Equity and Inclusion, and the City Clerk's office.

He has previously worked for Johns Hopkins University, as well as on Capitol Hill and for the Maryland General Assembly.

Barkdoll is a lifelong Frederick resident, according to the city's release, and came to work for the city in 2009 after serving as finance director for the YMCA of Frederick County.

She will oversee the Human Resources department, Finance department, Office of Risk, Safety, and Compliance, the Information Technology/GIS department, and Purchasing department.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore mayor surprises city schools' CEO at event

A bit of unexpected education news came out of Baltimore City Hall Tuesday morning. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott pledged his public support for the district CEO, who heads a school system that has made headlines over questions about academics. "We are celebrating someone who doesn't get celebrated often enough," Scott...
BALTIMORE, MD
Maryland Reporter

Maryland gives no voice to independent voters

This an updated version of a column that runs in the July issue of The Business Monthly covering Howard and Anne Arundel counties. Mail-in balloting is already underway for the July 19 primary and early voting in person begins Thursday, July 7. But for independent voters – called “unaffiliated” in state law – and members of third parties – people who choose not to register as a Democrat or Republican — there is not much reason to vote.
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan directs Maryland State Police to suspend ‘good and substantial reason’ standard for Wear and Carry Permits

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday issued the following statement:. “Over the course of my administration, I have consistently supported the right of law-abiding citizens to own and carry firearms, while enacting responsible and common sense measures to keep guns out of the hands of criminals and the mentally ill.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
Frederick, MD
Government
County
Frederick County, MD
Frederick County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
Eye On Annapolis

Anne Arundel County Announces Plan To Reduce Gun Violence

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and Anne Arundel County Department of Health announce the release of a strategic plan to reduce gun violence led by the county’s Gun Violence Intervention Team (GVIT). Using a structured public health approach, the plan identifies data-driven and evidence-based strategies that engage community members, law enforcement, mental and behavioral health agencies, and gun violence intervention organizations in collaborative advocacy, prevention and response initiatives.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Hurricane Agnes Caused Flooding In Frederick 50 Years Ago

The Carroll Creek Flood Control project was built many years later. Frederick, Md. (KM) – The city of Frederick experienced a lot of flooding when Tropical Storm Agnes came through in June, 1972, 50 yeas ago. But it wasn’t Agnes that led to the construction of the Carroll Creek Flood Control Project. “There was significant flooding in 1976 that severely damaged much of the downtown along the Carroll Creek area and that was the impetus for the Carroll Creek Flood Control Project,” says Zack Kershner, the City’s Director of Public Works.
FREDERICK, MD
thetouristchecklist.com

25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Frederick (MD)

In search of the best and fun things to do in Frederick, MD?. Frederick is a beautiful community located in the Western Region of Maryland in the United States. Recognized as the second largest incorporated borough, it has a population of seventy-eight thousand, one hundred and seventy-one. The city is...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Budget#The Office Of The Mayor#Johns Hopkins University#Capitol Hill
Wbaltv.com

Capital Beltway reopens in Silver Spring after protesters shut it down

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Protesters briefly shut down a portion of the Capital Beltway in the Silver Spring area. According to the Maryland State Highway Administration and the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, the protesters blocked all lanes of the Inner Loop around 1 p.m. Monday near Exit 30 for Colesville Road/U.S. Route 29.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Where to Watch Fireworks in MoCo on July 4th

Coming off of two delayed fireworks shows at Gaithersburg’s SummerFest and Mid-County Sparkles in Kensington, there are still opportunities to watch fireworks in the county on July 4th. Three different public celebrations will take place in Germantown, Poolesville, and Rockville. Information on all three can be seen below:. Germantown:...
ROCKVILLE, MD
InsideClimate News

Baltimore’s ‘Catastrophic Failures’ at Wastewater Treatment Have Triggered a State Takeover, a Federal Lawsuit and Citizen Outrage

Sara Bundy, her husband and 12-year-old son moved to Sparrows Point near the Back River in Baltimore County four years ago for the allure of a waterfront home. “We are a boating family. We love to fish and kayak and our lives are very much based around water,” said Bundy, 43, who owns a dog walking and pet sitting business. “So, when we came across this waterfront home, it was perfect for us.”
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
baltimorepositive.com

1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 2 Mayor of Ocean City joins us at Harrison’s Inlet to discuss love of Baltimore and White Marlin Open

History of Ocean City and Inlet crab cakes at Harrison’s Harbor Watch. On Day 2 of the 1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour in August 2021, Nestor spent a sunny day in Ocean City at Harrison’s at The Inlet chatting with Mayor Rick Meehan. Lots of Baltimore roots and discussion of the past, present and future of our favorite beach.
OCEAN CITY, MD
mocoshow.com

‘The Life and Hats of Milliner Mae Reeves: A Conversation with Her Daughter, Donna Limerick’ to be Presented by Montgomery History on Tuesday, July 5

One of the many extraordinary exhibits in the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture is Mae’s Millinery Shop. Lifted nearly complete from its original home in Philadelphia, it is now recognized as a historical treasure. At 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, “The Life and Hats of Milliner Mae Reeves” will be featured in a free online presentation from Montgomery History.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Stealing Houses or Scare Tactic Advertising? Montgomery County’s Office of Consumer Protection Provides Information on Home Title ‘Protection’

Montgomery County’s Office of Consumer Protection (OCP) is receiving inquiries from homeowners who are wondering if they need to subscribe and pay monthly fees to companies that claim to protect their homes from being stolen. OCP has been receiving calls and email messages from homeowners who are concerned about...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

New Laws Take Effect July 1 in DC, Maryland and Virginia

New laws go into effect in the D.C. area on Friday, July 1, 2022 related to minimum wage, alcohol, gas taxes and more. Here’s a rundown. New Law in Washington, D.C. Minimum Wage Increase: The minimum wage in D.C. will rise from $15.20 to $16.10 per hour for all workers, regardless of employer size. For tipped workers, such as servers, the base minimum wage will increase from $5.05 to $5.35 per hour. Employers of tipped workers must also pay the difference if an employee's tips and base minimum wage do not reach D.C.’s $16.10 minimum wage.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC Washington

2 Shot at Fourth of July Party in Frederick, Maryland: Police

Two people were shot after a fight broke out near an informal Fourth of July party at an apartment complex in Frederick, Maryland, police said. An argument broke out before someone opened fire in the 1000 block of Heather Ridge Drive, Frederick City Police said. Officers arrived about 1 a.m....
FREDERICK, MD
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
4K+
Followers
225
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy