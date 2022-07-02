Frederick mayor announces new staff positions

With the start of a new fiscal year Friday and the enactment of the city's fiscal 2023 budget, Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor announced several moves to restructure his administration.

Gayon Sampson, who had been O'Connor's executive assistant, has been named the mayor's Chief of Staff, while Budget Director Katie Barkdoll becomes Director of Budget and Administration.

O'Connor said in a release that both Barkdoll and Sampson have proven to be valuable leaders who are dedicated to serving the city's staff and its residents.

“I cannot think of two people more qualified to serve in these critical roles,” O'Connor said.

The restructuring “enhances inter-departmental collaboration and allows the city to more quickly and consistently respond to constituent concerns,” city spokesman Allen Etzler wrote in an email Friday.

Both positions are at the highest slot of the city's new pay scale, which went into effect Thursday.

Barkdoll will make $155,118 a year, and Sampson will make $143,782, according to the city's Department of Human Resources.

Sampson, who joined the city in July 2018, will oversee the Office of the Mayor, the Communications Department, the Office of Equity and Inclusion, and the City Clerk's office.

He has previously worked for Johns Hopkins University, as well as on Capitol Hill and for the Maryland General Assembly.

Barkdoll is a lifelong Frederick resident, according to the city's release, and came to work for the city in 2009 after serving as finance director for the YMCA of Frederick County.

She will oversee the Human Resources department, Finance department, Office of Risk, Safety, and Compliance, the Information Technology/GIS department, and Purchasing department.