Internet Calls Out Woman for Telling Ex to Cancel His Vacation for Daughter

Every joke has a shelf life and you have to know when it stops being funny. One woman is considering breaking up with her boyfriend because he simply won't stop repeating the same joke. The couple was in a shop when they heard a man being silly with his son and talking in a baby voice. The couple found it funny and they made the joke to each other for a bit, but soon she realized that he couldn't converse without making the joke and it started to get annoying. She turned to Reddit to ask if she was wrong "for refusing to talk to my boyfriend because he won't stop using the phrase: "Do you want some 'Pwingys, for the room?'"

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 12 DAYS AGO