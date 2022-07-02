Internet Calls Out Woman for Telling Ex to Cancel His Vacation for Daughter
One user asked, "Especially when he's trying to leave the next day, that was being a very supportive coparent and loving dad. Why is that not enough for...www.newsweek.com
One user asked, "Especially when he's trying to leave the next day, that was being a very supportive coparent and loving dad. Why is that not enough for...www.newsweek.com
you are just using the kid to get at him. you can't stand that he has moved on. the kid will just have to learn daddy can't be there all the time. get over it. you're divorced, move on.
Yes it is about your being jealous. He moved on. You have the child and feel he got to just walk away and have all the fun while you have your daughter. You're not over him and use her to force him to come spend the night so you can pretend you're all still together..even for one more night. GET HELP. Tell your daughter she can call Daddy when she's upset but he's not coming running anymore because he doesn't Iive there anymore. I used to have horrific nightmares only my Dad could calm..I'd call him and he'd talk to me and I'd be okay and go back to sleep. Daddy's voice works wonders
seems to me she's using the child to cause problems for him which is not good for the child if she didn't want to get a divorce maybe they should have tried counseling before going through with it first. I think he just has to say no and he loves his daughter but he can't make it right then
Comments / 32