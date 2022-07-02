ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Internet Calls Out Woman for Telling Ex to Cancel His Vacation for Daughter

By Ashley Gale
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One user asked, "Especially when he's trying to leave the next day, that was being a very supportive coparent and loving dad. Why is that not enough for...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 32

Beth Janousek
3d ago

you are just using the kid to get at him. you can't stand that he has moved on. the kid will just have to learn daddy can't be there all the time. get over it. you're divorced, move on.

Reply
21
Danielle Lillie
3d ago

Yes it is about your being jealous. He moved on. You have the child and feel he got to just walk away and have all the fun while you have your daughter. You're not over him and use her to force him to come spend the night so you can pretend you're all still together..even for one more night. GET HELP. Tell your daughter she can call Daddy when she's upset but he's not coming running anymore because he doesn't Iive there anymore. I used to have horrific nightmares only my Dad could calm..I'd call him and he'd talk to me and I'd be okay and go back to sleep. Daddy's voice works wonders

Reply
17
Linda Schroeder
3d ago

seems to me she's using the child to cause problems for him which is not good for the child if she didn't want to get a divorce maybe they should have tried counseling before going through with it first. I think he just has to say no and he loves his daughter but he can't make it right then

Reply
20
Related
Upworthy

Woman considers breaking up with boyfriend of 5 years because he won’t stop making same joke

Every joke has a shelf life and you have to know when it stops being funny. One woman is considering breaking up with her boyfriend because he simply won't stop repeating the same joke. The couple was in a shop when they heard a man being silly with his son and talking in a baby voice. The couple found it funny and they made the joke to each other for a bit, but soon she realized that he couldn't converse without making the joke and it started to get annoying. She turned to Reddit to ask if she was wrong "for refusing to talk to my boyfriend because he won't stop using the phrase: "Do you want some 'Pwingys, for the room?'"
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vacations#U Iko908
Tracey Folly

Woman horrified to learn her boyfriend made himself the beneficiary on all her bank accounts without telling her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who was money hungry. My ex-boyfriend worked tirelessly to bilk me out of as much money as possible throughout our eight-year relationship. He considered himself "financially savvy," but it went way deeper than that. He was greedy and sneaky.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Music
The Independent

Mother furious as school put daughter in detention ‘because her iPad only had 93% charge’

A mother has shared her frustration after her daughter was reportedly put in detention because her iPad had 93 per cent charge. The parent said she was “flummoxed” by the decision and asked others on social media if they had heard of “such nonesense”. She claimed her daughter had gotten into trouble because her iPad was at 93 per cent when she arrived at her school. “The assistant head, who I’ve since emailed, has set the expectation that iPads be no lower than 97 per cent or pupils will be punished,” the mother, who goes by the name of Selina...
EDUCATION
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
100K+
Post
888M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy