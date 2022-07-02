Idaho Lt. Governor Defers Pay After Office Ends Fiscal Year With 72 Cents

Two Arizona elections officials announced their resignation on Friday over threats that began after the 2020 election, according to Fox 10 Pheonix. Why it matters: The news comes nearly two years after the election that former President Donald Trump baselessly told supporters was "stolen" because of fraud. The lie is now the focus of the Jan. 6 panel's hearings looking into what happened during the insurrection at the Capitol in 2021.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO