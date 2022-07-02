ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend Fire & Rescue offers pre-Fourth reminder about city’s fireworks ban, safe use in nearby areas

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ News Channel 21
 4 days ago
Fines can be up to $750 per offense; 'your best bet is to leave the fireworks to the professionals'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As the Fourth of July weekend began Friday evening, Bend Fire & Rescue issued a reminder to the community about the city's fireworks ban, along with safety tips for those outlying areas that may still use fireworks.

  • All fireworks sales, use and possession ar e banned within the city limits of Bend by city ordinance.
    • There won’t be any sales tents or in store purchases of fireworks in Bend.
    • You can’t buy fireworks elsewhere and bring them into Bend to discharge.
    • Failure to comply can result in a fine up to $750 per offense.
    • The ban does not include “novelty items” or “non fireworks” that are not classified as fireworks by the state of Oregon.
      • These include smoke bombs, wire core sparklers, snakes and party poppers.
      • Wood core or “flitter” sparklers are considered fireworks and banned by the ordinance. Flitter sparkler means a narrow paper tube filled with pyrotechnic composition that produces color and sparks upon ignition. These devices do not use a fuse for ignition, but rather are ignited by lighting the paper at one end of the tube.
  • Fireworks are allowed outside the city limits of Bend, but must be Oregon legal fireworks.
    • Fireworks that explode, eject balls of fire, fly into the air, or travel more than six feet along the ground are illegal for consumer use within the state of Oregon.
  • Safe fireworks use:
    • Ensure used fireworks are soaked in water before disposal. In 2019 two homes were lost in Bend on July 4 due to improperly disposed of Oregon legal fireworks, causing $800,000 in damage.  Soaking them overnight in a bucket of water before disposal ensures they are cool and won't start the trash can on fire.
      • Have a water source and bucket of water on hand while using fireworks.
      • Only use fireworks on non-combustible surfaces such as gravel or a paved driveway.
      • Only adults should light and use fireworks, never children.
  • How do people report illegal use :
    • Those who witness the use of illegal fireworks can call non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.
    • Please do not call 911 to report fireworks unless there is a confirmed fire or injury.
    • You may also email fireworks@bendoregon.gov

"Your best bet is to leave the fireworks to the professionals and watch the show on Pilot Butte at 10:00 pm on July 4," the announcement concluded. "Have a happy and safe Fourth of July."

KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
