Bend Fire & Rescue offers pre-Fourth reminder about city’s fireworks ban, safe use in nearby areas

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As the Fourth of July weekend began Friday evening, Bend Fire & Rescue issued a reminder to the community about the city's fireworks ban, along with safety tips for those outlying areas that may still use fireworks.

All fireworks sales, use and possession ar e banned within the city limits of Bend by city ordinance. There won’t be any sales tents or in store purchases of fireworks in Bend. You can’t buy fireworks elsewhere and bring them into Bend to discharge. Failure to comply can result in a fine up to $750 per offense. The ban does not include “novelty items” or “non fireworks” that are not classified as fireworks by the state of Oregon. These include smoke bombs, wire core sparklers, snakes and party poppers. Wood core or “flitter” sparklers are considered fireworks and banned by the ordinance. Flitter sparkler means a narrow paper tube filled with pyrotechnic composition that produces color and sparks upon ignition. These devices do not use a fuse for ignition, but rather are ignited by lighting the paper at one end of the tube.

Fireworks are allowed outside the city limits of Bend, but must be Oregon legal fireworks. Fireworks that explode, eject balls of fire, fly into the air, or travel more than six feet along the ground are illegal for consumer use within the state of Oregon.

Safe fireworks use: Ensure used fireworks are soaked in water before disposal. In 2019 two homes were lost in Bend on July 4 due to improperly disposed of Oregon legal fireworks, causing $800,000 in damage. Soaking them overnight in a bucket of water before disposal ensures they are cool and won't start the trash can on fire. Have a water source and bucket of water on hand while using fireworks. Only use fireworks on non-combustible surfaces such as gravel or a paved driveway. Only adults should light and use fireworks, never children.

How do people report illegal use : Those who witness the use of illegal fireworks can call non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911. Please do not call 911 to report fireworks unless there is a confirmed fire or injury. You may also email fireworks@bendoregon.gov

"Your best bet is to leave the fireworks to the professionals and watch the show on Pilot Butte at 10:00 pm on July 4," the announcement concluded. "Have a happy and safe Fourth of July."

