Oak Harbor softball coach Chris Rawski steps down

OAK HARBOR, Ohio — After leading the Oak Harbor softball team to the Division II state semifinals, Rockets softball coach Chris Rawski announced Friday his resignation from the program, citing family reasons.

Rawski spent 11 seasons as Oak Harbor’s coach, recording seven sectional titles, five 20-win seasons, and three district titles. This past season, the Rockets topped Wauseon in the championship game of the Genoa district and defeated Norton and Lexington in regional play before falling to Plain City Jonathan Alder in the state semifinals.

“This has been a very difficult decision, but it is one that is in the best interest of my family and me,” Rawski wrote in a statement posted on social media. “I will be taking some time away from the game that I’ve coached at the high school level for 20 years, and the last 11 as head coach at Oak Harbor.

“I am eternally grateful for the opportunity that was given to me, and the talented coaches and players that I was very fortunate to work with during this time. The coaches and players took a vision and a challenge that built each season to many successes.”