Gainesville, FL

Firework prices are skyrocketing

By Tatiana Parish
WCJB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Firework prices are way up this Fourth of July weekend. Retailers said the most common fireworks that are selling fast are Mortars and Aerials. Prices vary depending on what you get. People with the American Pyrotechnics Association said costs are 35 percent higher this year. Some buy...

www.wcjb.com

WCJB

WCJB

