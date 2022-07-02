ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

1 dead in Kissimmee house fire

By Ashley Edlund, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — One person was killed in a Kissimmee house fire Friday afternoon.

Kissimmee Fire Department said it was called to a house fire at 2361 Lilly Pad Lane just after noon.

Fire officials said that fire crews who arrived at the scene found the single-story home with flames showing through the roof.

During a search, firefighters found one person dead inside the home.

Officials have not identified the person or released any information about how they may have died.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal and Kissimmee Police Department.

Noah Cruz, who lives across the street, said his dad was the first to notice the home on fire today.

“He yelled at me, ‘There’s smoke, there’s smoke,’” Cruz said.

Cruz said he called 911 while his dad frantically ran over and knocked on the door, thinking someone was home and he’d get their attention. There was no answer.

“There was a guy with a hose, he was trying to take out the fire on his own,” Cruz said.

Cruz said the person who died in the fire is a man who lived there with his wife who’s out of town right now.

Neighbor Edwin Rodriguez descibed him as “always working in the house, very friendly. I see him always working in the garage.”

#Fire Hose#House Fire#Fire Department#Police#Accident#Lilly Pad Lane#The State Fire Marshal#Cox Media Group
osceolasheriff.org

MISSING ADULT – Mitchell Constandza Feaster

MISSING ADULT – Mitchell Constandza Feaster. Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office are requesting help from the community to locate a missing adult. Age: 42 DOB: 04/17/1980. Sex: Male. Race: Black. Hair: Bald Eyes: Brown. Height: 6’07”. Weight: 280. Missing From: CELEBRATION PL...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Items left behind at Lake Eola? Here’s how you can retrieve them

ORLANDO, Fla. – Many people ran from Lake Eola during a scare at the Fourth of July fireworks show, leaving behind various items. The Orlando Police Department said the chaos may have been caused by firecrackers or some other type of firework thrown into the crowd just after the main fireworks show began at 9:45 p.m.
ORLANDO, FL
