Liz Cambage, Nneka Ogwumike each score 21 points in Sparks' 500th regular-season win

 4 days ago

Liz Cambage had 21 points and 11 rebounds, Nneka Ogwumike also scored 21 points, and the Sparks beat the Dallas Wings 97-89 on Friday night.

It was the 500th regular-season win in franchise history for the Sparks, the first WNBA team to reach that mark.

Katie Lou Samuelson added 14 points, Lexie Brown scored 10 of her 13 points in the first half, and Kristi Toliver had 11 points and seven assists for the Sparks (8-11). Chiney Ogwumike reached 1,000 career rebounds.

Samuelson made a contested layup in the lane to give the Sparks a 92-85 lead, and Toliver sank a deep three-pointer to make it 95-87.

Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings (9-12) with 23 points. Marina Mabrey added 17 points, Teaira McCowan had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Allisha Gray scored 10 points.

The Wings, who led 49-46 at halftime, have lost three consecutive games.

