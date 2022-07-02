ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle school principal among new hires announced by district

Cover picture for the articleSuperintendent Carol Cavanaugh on Friday announced the hiring of a new principal for Hopkinton Middle School. Matthew Lefebvre has been hired after serving as an assistant principal at Westborough High School for the past decade. Lefebvre, who began his career...

Hopkinton Today: Tuesday, July 5

Girardi honored by Patriots Foundation for Live4Evan charity

Hopkinton’s Barbara Girardi recently was recognized as a winner of a Myra Kraft Community MVP Award, presenting by the New England Patriots Foundation. Girardi, who was honored along with 25 other volunteers at an awards luncheon at Gillette Stadium on June 8, was presented with a $10,000 check for Live4Evan, a charity she created in memory of her son. Evan Girardi died from a congenital heart defect at the age of 20. His family and friends established an independent housing program for families receiving long-term cardiac care in the Greater Boston area.
Officials release name of man killed outside of Massachusetts Country Club

Massachusetts State Police Detectives attached to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office have joined Randolph Police in the investigation into a fatal shooting at approximately 8 p.m. on Monday, in a parking area near the Mojito Country Club on Mazzeo Drive in Randolph. Two adult males wounded in...
Letter to the Editor: Parade should have been relocated

I just had to express my feelings about the parade being postponed this year due to roadwork being done and not completed. I think this is sad. The Hopkinton community loves the Fourth of July parade. Families, seniors, children and adults of all ages come together with community spirit. Another...
Alicia Shambo, 60

Alicia Moreau Shambo passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 25 in her beloved chalet on the hillside of the White Mountains in New Hampshire. Alicia was born on March 10, 1962, in Winchendon. She was the daughter of the late Philip A. Moreau, who died in 1975, and Evangeline M. Moreau Skelton, who died in 2009.
Shrewsbury senior living community honored in national ranking

SHREWSBURY – The community at Shrewsbury’s Benchmark Senior Living at Shrewsbury Crossings recently celebrated after the site was selected by U.S. News & World Report as one of the best assisted living and memory care communities in the state. Ranked out of 250 such facilities in Massachusetts, Benchmark...
Investigation into swastikas, hate messages, and threats against black people at Massachusetts college leads to employee being terminated

A Massachusetts college president has revealed that an investigation involving several incidents concerning threats and symbols of hate that occurred this year has resulted in a school employee being terminated. Curry College President Ken Quigley issued the following message. “Dear Members of the Curry Community,. “I am writing to update...
In its second season, Polar Park has helped transform Worcester’s Canal District, but it’s also introduced new challenges

It’s a late spring weeknight and Polar Park is packed and boisterous. The Worcester Red Sox are playing a home game and there’s an energy in the air. Outside the park, the streets are quieter. As the fans enter the gates, the streets in Worcester’s Canal District begin to empty. Stragglers stay for dinner in one of the neighborhood’s restaurants, but the majority of visitors are there for the main event.
Local police union announces sudden death of active-duty officer, services announced

A local police union has announced the sudden death of one of their own. Sergeant Andres Perez and Officer Cyndi Rodriguez made the following announcement Saturday afternoon. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Brother Juan Robles. Taken far too soon. Those who knew Juan was truly blessed. To say Juan was one of the nicest guys would be an understatement, Juan was genuine, loyal, hard-working, and kindhearted. Those of us who have had the pleasure of knowing Juan will surely miss him and the lighthearted personality that came with him. This is very hard to write as there is so much that could be said about Juan and the way he touched everyone he met. He was a special person with a big heart, someone who was always willing to do whatever was necessary for his brother or sister officer and the (Providence Police Department). Juan was all about his family and loved and cherished them. Let’s have a good show of support for the family, let them know we were all touched by Juan. We will surely miss you brother, rest in peace, our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.”
Joseph Pyne remembered at Veterans Breakfast

Friday’s Veterans Breakfast at the Hopkinton Senior Center was sponsored by the family of the late Joseph Pyne. An archetypal “townie,” Pyne served in the U.S. Army, and his memory evoked many animated stories. The group discussion comprised remembrances of recently deceased veterans along with historical recollections...
Hazardous waste collection at DPW facility July 30

Hopkinton’s Department of Public Works (DPW) will host a household hazardous waste collection on Saturday, July 30, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. It will be held at the DPW facility at 83 Wood St. This program is for Hopkinton residents only, and participants should be prepared to show identification. There...
Families find quieter Fourth of July celebration in Winthrop

WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Some attendees said lower-key Fourth of July celebrations like Winthrop’s were a better fit for their families than larger events like Boston’s on Sunday. Dana Griswold brought her children to see Winthrop’s fireworks as a way to avoid bustling crowds. “I think it’s...
