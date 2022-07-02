Sports Zone: LSU Baseball, Pelicans Basketball & Breakers Football

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Aaron S. Lee
Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, LSU baseball loads up in the transfer portal. But, in a state that loves its homegrown talent, how will it play with the Tiger faithful?

The Pelicans draft gets high marks. But, are they true contenders in the west?

The Breakers make the playoffs, and bow out. But, when, if ever, will they actually take a bow in New Orleans.

And a high school football phenom, who had the best season for a freshman that practically no one knew.

Plus, host Ed Daniels’ ‘Ed-itorial’ and final rants.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

