Man dies while in custody of Franklin County Corrections Center

FRANKLIN CO. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation after a man was found dead in a jail cell Friday.

The sheriff’s office said the 32-year-old man was found unresponsive during a routine check. Authorities said deputies, along with paramedics from the Pasco Fire Department, tried to revive the man but he was declared dead at the scene.

Authorities said the man was in the cell by himself and they do not suspect foul play at this time. Franklin County Sheriff J.D. Raymond has ordered the Detective Unit of the sheriff’s office to be in charge of the investigation. At this time, the cause of the man’s death is not known. The Franklin County Coroner’s Office will make that determination at a later date.

The identity of the man is not being released at this time at the request of his family, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities said if family members of inmates at the jail are concerned about their safety, or notice changes in their behavior, to report it to authorities.

