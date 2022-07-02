ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Loan approved to finance bankruptcy of failed Panthers facility project

By Ciara Lankford
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26sAN6_0gSlOysO00

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A federal judge has approved a proposed bankruptcy loan from a company David Tepper owns to another one of his companies to help finance the bankruptcy of the Panthers facility project in Rock Hill.

According to court documents, the judge approved $20 million towards things like legal fees, site security, and other expenses.

Last month, Tepper’s company GT Real Estate Holdings filed for bankruptcy over the breakdown of the project.

Tepper suspended the project back in March, blaming officials in Rock Hill for failing to secure the multi-million dollar bonds for the work.

GT Real Estate Holdings, LLC – Debtor Download Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rock Hill, SC
Government
Rock Hill, SC
Sports
City
Rock Hill, SC
Rock Hill, SC
Business
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Nutramax Laboratories to Build $30 Million Factory in South Carolina

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Nutritional supplement products manufacturer Nutramax Laboratories announced...
INDIAN LAND, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

How gas prices have changed in Charlotte in the last week

Following a dip in crude oil prices, average national gas prices are down roughly 8 cents per gallon, according to AAA. Crude oil reached roughly $122 per barrel earlier this month and was down to about $105 per barrel at the end of June. Crude oil prices account for approximately 54% of overall gas prices. Despite a slight reprieve at […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in June 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Tepper
WFAE

Extended-stay hotel in Charlotte closes, displacing residents

Residents of the Southern Comfort Inn were working to move out Thursday afternoon after the extended-stay motel notified the city last month that it was closing its doors. The hotel housed around 150 to 200 people, according to city officials, which helped keep many people out of homelessness. When the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Is unleaded 88 fuel safe to use in your vehicle?

RALEIGH, N.C. — You may have seen ads that Sheetz is offering discount gas this weekend. Before you fill up, WRAL took a deeper look at what you need to know about this deal, to avoid damaging your engine. There are dozens of Sheetz across North Carolina and this...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Gt Real Estate Holdings#Nexstar Media Inc
WSAV News 3

USGS reports another small earthquake in South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (WBTW) — Yet another small earthquake was recorded late Saturday morning in Kershaw County, adding to a string of nearly four dozen temblors that have hit the region since late December. The 2.1 magnitude quake hit about 11:59 a.m. and was centered about 3.9 miles east of Elgin, according to the United States […]
ELGIN, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Noise complaint on 4th of July? Expect to wait, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Fourth of July weekend across the Charlotte area came with bottle rockets’ red glare, and plenty of things bursting in air, but should you call the police on your neighbors if the celebrations get too loud? The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department says if you do, be prepared to wait a while.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Carolina

DHEC gives insight on cause of recent earthquakes in SC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Midlands has experienced several earthquakes leaving many residents with questions and concerns. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has some insight. There have been 17 earthquakes since Sunday, June 26. Many believe they are caused by mines, however, DHEC says...
ENVIRONMENT
WBTV

West Charlotte motel known for helping low-income people has closed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Southern Comfort Inn in west Charlotte has closed, leaving families struggling for a place to live. The current owner had owned the motel for 24 years. It became an extended stay motel that housed low- and fixed-income individuals in 2009. Traci Canterbury Jones, the general...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

26K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy