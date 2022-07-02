Axmen down Doughboys, split series in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport took an early lead on Friday night thanks to a Corbin Shaw grand slam and never looked back, defeating Johnson City, 10-1.

Cole Tremain provided the lone RBI for the Doughboys in the loss, his 14th of the season. Matt Cornelius earned the win on the mound for the Axmen, allowing just two hits and one unearned run over six innings.

OTHER APPALACHIAN LEAGUE SCORES

Elizabethton River Riders 7, Greeneville Flyboys 3

Bristol State Liners 6, Danville Otterbots 5

