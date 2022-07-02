ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Axmen down Doughboys, split series in Johnson City

By Nick Dugan
 4 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport took an early lead on Friday night thanks to a Corbin Shaw grand slam and never looked back, defeating Johnson City, 10-1.

Cole Tremain provided the lone RBI for the Doughboys in the loss, his 14th of the season. Matt Cornelius earned the win on the mound for the Axmen, allowing just two hits and one unearned run over six innings.

OTHER APPALACHIAN LEAGUE SCORES

Elizabethton River Riders 7, Greeneville Flyboys 3

Bristol State Liners 6, Danville Otterbots 5

River Riders navigate late Axmen run for road win

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton seemed well on its way to a victory after just the first inning from Hunter Wright Stadium, as Avery Owusu-Asiedu and Alex McCoy each hit homers to build a 5-1 lead. However, a furious eighth-inning comeback from Kingsport put them in front, 8-7, off the bat of Jake Perry. But, […]
King hoping Appy League experience carries into senior season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Appalachian League is nearing the midway point of its second season in its current format. For some fans, the college wood-bat league structures is still new to them. But, for ETSU shortstop Ashton King, the Doughboys are all he’s known the last two summers. The Knoxville native has grown […]
