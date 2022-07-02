Ohio’s new firework law goes into effect; How police plan to enforce it

DAYTON — When it comes to the Fourth of July people think of good food, spending time with family and of course fireworks.

Now, Ohioans can set off consumer fireworks on several holidays throughout the year like New Year’s Eve and Labor Day Weekend.

Parts of the Miami Valley have firework bans in place, despite the new law.

At least 8 area cities, including Dayton, have done so.

“When you get out into urban areas such as Dayton, you have a lot of people living a lot closer together than you say your rural townships or out into the country and fireworks effects can be a lot more pronounced in that setting,” Major Jason Hall with Dayton Police Department said.

Hall said firework complaints get on their radar when people call 911 and when their officers are out on patrol.

He said his department will ticket people illegally setting off fireworks, but that’s not what they ultimately want to do.

“We’re looking to gain voluntary compliance with this ordinance, our goal is not to go out there and cite people but it is to have people voluntarily comply to provide for the safety and well-being of the community,” Hall said.

But some think the ban isn’t going to prevent people from setting off fireworks.

“Eventually people are going to find a way around it anyway, they’re going to use fireworks whether the city of Dayton wants them to or not,” Ted Bright of Dayton said.

While others think that the city should rethink its ban.

“It’s for the kids so they can have the experience of seeing the fireworks go off in their own backyard. That way, they don’t have to travel to certain places to see those fireworks,” Janet Neal of Dayton said.

Dayton police said there is always a concern about people setting off fireworks while they are intoxicated.

Hall said that is a first-degree misdemeanor.

