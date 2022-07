CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For many, tattoos are a personal form of self expression, but with any piece of art, preventive care can go a long way. Understanding the complex process of receiving a tattoo, Danyela Magee, a tattoo artist at Phat Tats, said that making sure tattoos are properly cared for after application can make all the difference.

