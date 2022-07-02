Places in Blount County to celebrate on July 4

On the eastern and western borders of Blount County, Townsend and Greenback will both have Independence Day celebrations Monday.

For the third year in a row, the city of Alcoa cancelled the once-annual FreedomFest that pulled in a large crowd around the Duck Pond and blasted 4,000 pounds worth of colors into the sky.

A release from the city states the cancellation this year is due to disrupted parking, traffic and walkability in the Springbrook area from construction projects — Alcoa Intermediate School expansion, Marconi Boulevard and the Greenway Trail.

Although Alcoa won’t be hosting food trucks, fireworks or other festivities, rural Blount County will continue their annual celebrations.

A county distinguished by views, Great Smoky Mountains National Park will backdrop Townsend’s gathering, while Greenback will stay true to it’s iconic small-town America get-together.

Greenback’s parade doesn’t limit participants. Information on the event states that anyone planning to walk needs to bring a signed waiver to the line up. The Daily Times coverage from 2020 said the only requirement is to line up on time, and participants range from classic cars to someone driving an old tractor.

The line up begins at 11 a.m. Monday, July 4, at Greenback Depot, The Center of Town, and the Craft Market and participating food trucks will open at the same time.

The annual parade is like a homecoming for the town, former reporting states, and it has become more like a small festival.

Close to 9 p.m., when the sky is dark enough, fireworks will start half a mile down Morganton Road at the Greenback Volunteer Fire Department.

Food trucks and children’s activities will open at 6 in the evening.

At 6:45 p.m., Miss Chloe’s School of Dance will perform, followed by Grey Ridge Boogie Daddy’s Band at 7 p.m.

To the east, Townsend Area Volunteer Fire Department also plans to start fireworks close to 9 p.m. — or dark thirty. Festivities will be housed in the large field between Highland Manor Inn & Conference Center and Best Western Cades Cove Inn starting at 6 p.m. with bands scheduled to start performing at 7 p.m.

The city expects 5,000 to 6,000 guests.

Both cities recommend attendees bring a chair or blanket for sitting.