ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, TN

Places in Blount County to celebrate on July 4

By By Ashley Depew
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3snuGA_0gSlMx4500

On the eastern and western borders of Blount County, Townsend and Greenback will both have Independence Day celebrations Monday.

For the third year in a row, the city of Alcoa cancelled the once-annual FreedomFest that pulled in a large crowd around the Duck Pond and blasted 4,000 pounds worth of colors into the sky.

A release from the city states the cancellation this year is due to disrupted parking, traffic and walkability in the Springbrook area from construction projects — Alcoa Intermediate School expansion, Marconi Boulevard and the Greenway Trail.

Although Alcoa won’t be hosting food trucks, fireworks or other festivities, rural Blount County will continue their annual celebrations.

A county distinguished by views, Great Smoky Mountains National Park will backdrop Townsend’s gathering, while Greenback will stay true to it’s iconic small-town America get-together.

Greenback’s parade doesn’t limit participants. Information on the event states that anyone planning to walk needs to bring a signed waiver to the line up. The Daily Times coverage from 2020 said the only requirement is to line up on time, and participants range from classic cars to someone driving an old tractor.

The line up begins at 11 a.m. Monday, July 4, at Greenback Depot, The Center of Town, and the Craft Market and participating food trucks will open at the same time.

The annual parade is like a homecoming for the town, former reporting states, and it has become more like a small festival.

Close to 9 p.m., when the sky is dark enough, fireworks will start half a mile down Morganton Road at the Greenback Volunteer Fire Department.

Food trucks and children’s activities will open at 6 in the evening.

At 6:45 p.m., Miss Chloe’s School of Dance will perform, followed by Grey Ridge Boogie Daddy’s Band at 7 p.m.

To the east, Townsend Area Volunteer Fire Department also plans to start fireworks close to 9 p.m. — or dark thirty. Festivities will be housed in the large field between Highland Manor Inn & Conference Center and Best Western Cades Cove Inn starting at 6 p.m. with bands scheduled to start performing at 7 p.m.

The city expects 5,000 to 6,000 guests.

Both cities recommend attendees bring a chair or blanket for sitting.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Gatlinburg draws big crowd for July 4th celebration

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — As cities and towns across East Tennessee enjoyed their Fourth of July festivities, Gatlinburg saw thousands of people pour into its streets in order to join in the fun. Locals know that Gatlinburg is busy any time during the summer, but add in the Fourth of July, and the small city […]
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

City of Knoxville Festival on the Fourth returns tonight!

After a hiatus due to COVID, the Festival on the Fourth returns to downtown Knoxville tonight. City of Knoxville Festival on the Fourth returns …. Cause of restaurant fire in Townsend under investigation. East Tennessee celebrates July 4th. Deadline to register for voting is July 5. July 4th at the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Douglas Lake boat parade brings out several families for Fourth of July celebrations

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — Since the early 1980s, Dandridge has hosted a special parade to celebrate the Fourth of July. It includes a lot more water than most other parades. The 36th Douglas Lake Boat Parade brought out several families to celebrate the Fourth of July on one of East Tennessee's most popular lakes. Boats met at Point 8 at 11 a.m. before setting sail at 12 p.m. to dazzle onlookers with colorful boats and cheers.
DANDRIDGE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Blount County, TN
Government
Alcoa, TN
Government
City
Alcoa, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Blount County, TN
City
Townsend, TN
wvlt.tv

WATCH: Gatlinburg hosts 2022 Fourth of July parade

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gatlinburg’s Fourth of July midnight parade is back!. Since 1975, Gatlinburg has hosted one of the earliest Fourth of July celebrations in the country. The parade kicked off at midnight Monday morning, celebrating the birth of the nation at the earliest possible moment. The parade...
GATLINBURG, TN
mymix1041.com

Local News for Tuesday, July 5th

Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. Supply chain issues have put the $47.9 million Tennessee State Veterans’ Home in Cleveland, Tennessee, about a month behind its hoped-for completion date of June 30, and about 60 people are already on the waiting list, according to state officials.
CLEVELAND, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Freedomfest#Alcoa Intermediate School#Greenback Depot#The Center Of Town
WATE

Homemade ice cream comes to South Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Cool down this summer heat with some delicious ice cream. Sugar Queen Creamery has officially opened their doors two weeks ago and have had a rotating doors ever since. This unique South Knoxville ice cream parlor is family owned is homemade, from the ice cream...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville’s big 4th of July celebration details

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Bring your family out to an annual event that celebrates this country at its finest. The City of Knoxville is gearing up for their annual Festival on the 4th. Kicking off at 5:00 p.m. on the World’s Fair Festival Lawn. This free event will have live music, food vendors, kid-friendly activities, and more.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
WBIR

Knoxville Sunflower Celebration returns to Forks of the River

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sunflowers are blooming again in South Knoxville so it's time to start planning those summery photo shoots. The fields are at the Forks of the River Wildlife Management Area near the Ijams Nature Center. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency plants the sunflower fields every two years...
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

It’s the 4th of July

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – It’s the 4th of July. Old Glory is showcased all across La Follette and Campbell County. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 07/04/2022-10AM)
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WATE

Chick-fil-A honors Morristown woman and loyal fan

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE)– If you’ve been on Facebook recently, you may have seen a post that has touched the heart of many people. Beth Ann Smith wrote about her grandmother, who passed away recently. She wrote about her grandmother’s favorite part of the summer was when she could get a peach milkshake from Chick-fil-A. Smith […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

Two people hit by boat while tubing on Fort Loudoun Lake

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people are injured after a boat hit them in Fort Loudoun Lake Monday, July 4. The two victims were tubing on Fort Loudoun Lake, near Sailboat Cove, when they collided with the boat, according to Knox County Rescue. Knox County Rescue Water Team and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Downtown Knoxville Ten Day Planner (7/3 – 7/12/2022)

If you want your event included, please make a Facebook event, invite me (Alan Sims – you’ll have to friend me) and it will be included. I need enough lead time that the list can be put together the Wednesday before you want your event included. If you’d...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Daily Times

The Daily Times

Maryville, TN
198
Followers
184
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Times, an award-winning daily newspaper in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, has served Blount County, Tennessee, readers since 1883. The Daily Times is a family-owned newspaper based in Maryville, Tennessee, near Knoxville, providing quality news and information to the communities it serves, with an emphasis on local news in the Blount County area.

 https://thedailytimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy