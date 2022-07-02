ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Day 2 Recap: “The Pete” F-M Invitational

By Nick Couzin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO, N.D — Fargo Post 2 and Moorhead Blues coming out with a pair of wins...

SuperTalk 1270

NDSU Bison Thundering To Get Alcohol At Games

It seems to be on track to potentially happen in 2022. Alcohol is no longer taboo in college sports. With the lone exception of the North Dakota State Bison football program, every other team in the Missouri Valley Football Conference allows some form of on-site alcohol sales during games. It...
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Maroon 5 Cancels ND Concert For A Second Time

Maroon 5 recently announced they would be coming to Fargo, North Dakota this Summer after cancelling back in 2020. They cancelled the show because of the Coronavirus pandemic. News came only a few months ago, back in April that a new show would take place at the FARGODOME Friday, August 12th, 2022. According to ValleyNewsLive, this new show has now also been cancelled. You can also see this update on the FARGODOME's website.
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

Portrait of a lady ... in cowboy boots

DETROIT LAKES — When asked to sit down and talk about her life story, Detroit Lakes native Eloise Irvine responds, "I really don't have much to say." "Well we know that's not true," her son Peter says with a smile. With a little coaxing, however, she begins to open...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
kvrr.com

RedHawks Alexander Appreciative Of Fans and Teammates

FARGO–The fargo Moorhead RedHawks remain the hottest team in the league after winning 2 of 3 over the weekend to tame the Lincoln Saltdogs. Winners of six straight series’, the RedHawks have relied on a balanced attack to keep them atop the standings. The Hawks have a team batting average of .281 and have struck out a league low, 324 times in their 46 games. Starting pitcher, Kevin McGovern leads the league in wins. Leobaldo Pina has the league’s best batting average at .390. While the team is filled with veteran leadership one of the newest members on the team has made an impact on the team. Rookie, Evan Alexander has only played 23 games but is batting a .300 on the year and leads the team with 12 stolen bases. Alexander says the support of the fans and being surrounded by experienced ball players have helped him achieve his early success.
FARGO, ND
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Sports
kvrr.com

Red Raven plans to move after lease terminated

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Owners of Red Raven received a termination notice on their lease. A place where people are welcomed to be themselves, Red Raven has been around for 17 years. Ten of them were spent inside this building. “It’s really sentimental with so many memories here. I...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Stunt performer seen in Fargo, Grand Forks dies at Michigan air show

(Battle Creek, MI) -- Fargo AirSho officials are expressing sympathy to the family of a man who has previously appeared in two North Dakota airshows. Chris Darnell died at the Field of Flight Air Show Saturday in Battle Creek, Michigan. Officials say his Shockwave Jet Truck was racing two airplanes at 300 miles per hour when it burst into flames and he was killed.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

RedHawks Beat Saltdogs 3-1

FARGO– The RedHawks pitching and defense helped them earn a 3-1 win Sunday afternoon over the Lincoln Saltdogs. After the game, manager, Chris Coste spoke about the team’s success. “One of the many great things about our team is we can win games a lot of ways; if...
FARGO, ND
96.5 The Walleye

Get To Know The North Dakota Interstate Highway Nobody Knows

Just about everybody who has spent some time in North Dakota or has lived here knows about Interstate 94 and Interstate 29. I-94 cuts across the state from the Montana border through Dickinson, Bismarck, Jamestown and finally Fargo. From there it takes a southeast direction through Minnesota and eventually into Minneapolis-St. Paul, and then heads east across Wisconsin.
BISMARCK, ND
#Fargo Post 2
kvrr.com

Former West Fargo Public Schools Superintendent Dies at 84

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A man who led West Fargo Public Schools for twenty years has died. Marvin Leidal died on Saturday at 84. He worked for the school district for nearly 40 years, with half of those spent serving as superintendent. He is also the namesake of...
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Watermain break impacts Moorhead road

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A watermain break is forcing crews to put up some cones in a section of a south Moorhead road. The 1300 block of 2nd Ave. S. is impacted by the broken line. The break was reported around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Maroon 5 cancels FARGODOME show

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Maroon 5 fans won’t be able to catch the 2022 World Tour in Fargo. The show at the FARGODOME has been canceled. Maroon 5 was originally supposed to play the FARGODOME in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic postponed the show. Now, the August 12, 2022 show has also been canceled.
FARGO, ND
gowatertown.net

Fargo race car driver killed in western Minnesota

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR) — The local racing community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Twenty seven year-old Casey Arneson of Fargo was killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Becker County around 10 o’clock Friday night. Becker County authorities say Arneson and a passenger...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
365traveler.com

14 PHENOMENAL THINGS TO DO IN FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA

The name ‘Fargo’ has resonated throughout American culture for decades, whether through the Coen Brother’s movie of the same name or the historical events it was founded upon. Sitting at the border of North Dakota and Minnesota on the Red River, Fargo is the state’s cultural, economic, and educational hub.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

4th of July celebrations around the Red River Valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’re looking for some fun this 4th of July, many events will be taking place across the Red River Valley. Bonanzaville will be hosting a carnival and fireworks. There will be games, pony rides for kids, food vendors, and much more. The...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Valley City woman leaves behind a legacy of service

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The community of Valley City is remembering a woman many call “one of a kind.” Barb Henke was born and raised, worked and lived in Valley City for nearly her whole life. ”She was on this earth to give and she gave...
VALLEY CITY, ND
kvrr.com

People pack the lawn at The Lights on the 4th of July

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)-Families have the opportunity to gather on the turf at the Lights for some games, there was also a splash pad to help keep everyone cool under the sun, and arts and crafts. People brought blankets and snacks as well to give it a real picnic feel...
WEST FARGO, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

Semi crash injures two Friday near Fergus Falls

(Fergus Falls, MN)--Two people have reportedly been injured in a semi crash in Otter Tail County. The crash took place Friday morning near Fergus Falls along I-94. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Volvo semi, driven by Gerald Donnell Price, 54, of Indianapolis, Indiana; was travelling westbound on I-94 when it lost control and rolled onto its passenger side blocking all westbound lanes.
FERGUS FALLS, MN

