Day 2 Recap: “The Pete” F-M Invitational

FARGO–The fargo Moorhead RedHawks remain the hottest team in the league after winning 2 of 3 over the weekend to tame the Lincoln Saltdogs. Winners of six straight series’, the RedHawks have relied on a balanced attack to keep them atop the standings. The Hawks have a team batting average of .281 and have struck out a league low, 324 times in their 46 games. Starting pitcher, Kevin McGovern leads the league in wins. Leobaldo Pina has the league’s best batting average at .390. While the team is filled with veteran leadership one of the newest members on the team has made an impact on the team. Rookie, Evan Alexander has only played 23 games but is batting a .300 on the year and leads the team with 12 stolen bases. Alexander says the support of the fans and being surrounded by experienced ball players have helped him achieve his early success.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO