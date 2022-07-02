FIFA: Watch The New Semi-Automated Offside Technology That Will Be Used In Qatar World Cup 2022 For The First Time In Football History

According to a report, FIFA has recently announced that the new semi-automated offside technology will be used at the FIFA World Cup 2022™ in Qatar starting on 21 November.

The new system provides the games with a support tool for the video match referees and the central referee.

This will help them make faster, more accurate and more reproducible offside decisions, enabling the ones in charge of the game to easily see the bigger picture.

IMAGO / Schüler

After the VAR technology's massive success at the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ in Russia, FIFA President Gianni Infantino declared in The Vision 2020-23.

That FIFA will make an effort to reach the full potential of technology in the sport and further enhance VAR.

In the past three years, FIFA has under no doubt gone straight up to be at the cutting edge of technology in the game.

All this is thanks to fruitful partnerships with Adidas and other companies, with a special mention to the Working Group for Innovation Excellence and technology providers.

FIFA has dedicated the last few years further improving the VAR system, including the use of semi-automated offside technology.

According to a report from FIFA : "The new technology uses 12 dedicated tracking cameras mounted underneath the roof of the stadium to track the ball and up to 29 data points of each individual player, 50 times per second, calculating their exact position on the pitch. The 29 collected data points include all limbs and extremities that are relevant for making offside calls."

Author Verdict:

We could be witnessing the actual future, this is only possible due to the amazing technology advances achieved under very hard work. This is definitely a reason to smile and enjoy fair football matches more than ever.

