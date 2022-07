WAPAKONETA — The Ohio Department of Agriculture is seeking public comment on a potential combination of two beef cattle sites into one facility in Auglaize County. Phillips Farms III is an existing beef facility that consists of two different sites, with the “Dennis Home” site located at 11002 Buckland Holden Road, Wapakoneta, and the “Valgene Home” site located at 11721 Buckland Holden Road, Wapakoneta. Both sites are situated in Logan Township and in the Auglaize River watershed.

WAPAKONETA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO