Severe Weather Statement issued for Cherry by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 19:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-04 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Arthur; Blaine; Box Butte; Buffalo; Cherry; Cheyenne; Custer; Dawes; Dawson; Deuel; Franklin; Frontier; Furnas; Garden; Gosper; Grant; Hall; Harlan; Hayes; Hitchcock; Hooker; Kearney; Keith; Lincoln; Logan; McPherson; Morrill; Phelps; Red Willow; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas; Valley; Webster SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 427 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ARTHUR BLAINE BOX BUTTE BUFFALO CHERRY CHEYENNE CUSTER DAWES DAWSON DEUEL FRANKLIN FRONTIER FURNAS GARDEN GOSPER GRANT HALL HARLAN HAYES HITCHCOCK HOOKER KEARNEY KEITH LINCOLN LOGAN MCPHERSON MORRILL PHELPS RED WILLOW SHERIDAN SHERMAN THOMAS VALLEY WEBSTER

