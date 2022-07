ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fidel Aragon has been arrested by police and accused of breaking into Rudy’s BBQ in May. Police say they were called to the restaurant after a food delivery driver reported a broken window. When they arrived, they say they found Aragon, who told them he was security for Rudy’s and they were […]

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO