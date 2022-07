Spoiler alert for “Yellowstone” season 5! Kelly Reilly actually posted a look at the scripts for season 5 on her Instagram stories, and we have the titles for the first six episodes. This is a rare look behind-the-scenes of “Yellowstone,” as the cast is usually secretive about the series. But, it seems like Kelly Reilly has been spilling the beans more often than usual; she almost revealed a secret about John Dutton’s gubernatorial race recently, but caught herself before she shared anything.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO