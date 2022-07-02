Man charged after allegedly destroying American flags outside Ohio Veteran’s Home
By Huron Insider
huroninsider.com
4 days ago
SANDUSKY – A man was charged twice on Wednesday night after he allegedly destroyed several American flags that were placed outside the Ohio Veteran’s Home. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, police were first called to the area for a report of a...
Ohio Woman Attacked at Family CampgroundOhio Mugshot. On July 3, 2022, Deputies responded to River Bend Campground at 1092 Whetstone River Road South for a report of a female unresponsive following some type of fight.
Jamestown Police arrested an Ohio man who was wanted on an arrest warrant for several charges in the Buckeye State on Monday. An investigation into Gregory Hawkins began on Saturday after the discovery of a suspicious vehicle on the city's east side. Police say during the probe, the male suspect fled the scene in the vehicle, nearly striking an officer. Further investigation found that Hawkins was wanted on several charges in Ohio, including having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and assault. On Monday, police observed Hawkins in the area of Barrett and Meyers Avenue where officers were able to make contact with Hawkins and take him into custody without further incident. Hawkins was found to be in possession of a large quantity of drugs, including over nine ounces of methamphetamine and over two ounces of fentanyl. Besides the Ohio charges, Jamestown Police charged him with 1st degree reckless endangerment and 2nd degree obstructing governmental administration.
MEDINA, Ohio — Dante Tate – one of three suspects arrested in connection with a deadly pursuit that claimed the life of Bluffton police officer Dominic Francis – entered a pair of guilty pleas in Medina County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday. After previously pleading not guilty...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Hundreds of people fled from the Kobe Bay restaurant at the docks in Toledo after a shooting in the early hours of the 4th of July holiday. According to police reports, officers responded to the scene around 2:30 a.m. on Monday after hearing gun shots and dispatch receiving 911 calls. Crews arrived to find hundreds of people leaving Kobe Bay.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters battled an intense blaze overnight at a home in Cleveland’s Slavic Village. The fire was reported in a vacant house on East 71st Street near Fleet Avenue before 1 a.m. on Tuesday. Investigators in Cleveland said they received reports of children throwing fireworks into...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – In a span of a month, Jayland Walker and his girlfriend died in violent deaths in opposite ends of the state. Each incident has stunned authorities, leaving them with more questions than answers. Walker, 25, of Akron, died June 27 after eight Akron police officers shot...
Warrant, Royalton Road: On May 31, police observed a white Volkswagen Jetta traveling Royalton Road. Moments later the officer discovered the owner of the VW had an active warrant. After searching for the Jetta, an officer located the Jetta in the Metroparks. The other officer waited for the driver to...
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio — A 33-year-old man has been charged with killing both his mother and grandmother as well as severely injuring his brother in a stabbing Sunday afternoon in Seven Hills. Police arrived around 1:30 p.m. at a home on the 1300 block of East Pleasant Valley Road,...
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 62-year-old woman and an 85-year-old woman died Sunday, July 3 after being stabbed at a home in Seven Hills. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victims as Laurene Worthington, 62, of Seven Hills, and Carol Jereb, 85, of Avon Lake. Seven Hills police...
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two men were shot at about 1:30 a.m. on Monday in south Toledo. Both of the victims' conditions and ages are unknown, according to the Toledo Police Department. 18-year-old Avon Carter has been charged with felonious assault for shooting one of the two victims. He has...
SANDUSKY – A 54-year-old Cleveland man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies Tuesday night after he allegedly drove intoxicated and was found with meth and prescription pills. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when police pulled over a Honda CR-V that had...
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was arrested Sunday for killing two women and critically injuring a man during a stabbing in Seven Hills, according to the Seven Hills Police Department. The stabbing happened at 1:29 p.m. on July 3 in the 1300 block of East Pleasant Valley Road,...
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police and officials are searching for a missing 38-year-old woman. April Booth has been missing since March . Booth told her daughter at the time she was attending mental health rehab, but has not returned home since. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines...
A former fiscal officer for Risingsun has pleaded guilty to theft in office. Robin Hindall, 48, Woodville, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger. She was indicted in March for theft in office and tampering with records, both third-degree felonies. The tampering charge will...
CLEVELAND - A 47-foot Sea Ray boat hit the break wall at the western corner of Burke Lakefront Airport in Lake Erie north of downtown Cleveland on Saturday night around 11 p.m. United States Coast Guard Petty Officer Andrew Barresi told WTAM news that six people and one dog were on board at the time of the incident and one person was taken to a local hospital with leg injuries.
There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Though, the VA anticipates the percentage of the U.S. population with military experience will continue to decline over the next couple of decades—by 2046, it expects the number of living U.S. veterans to decrease by 35%.
