ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky, OH

Man charged after allegedly destroying American flags outside Ohio Veteran’s Home

By Huron Insider
huroninsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANDUSKY – A man was charged twice on Wednesday night after he allegedly destroyed several American flags that were placed outside the Ohio Veteran’s Home. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, police were first called to the area for a report of a...

huroninsider.com

Comments / 6

NO Rumors just facts
3d ago

This country needs to stop this behavior before it festers any further. It will turn into a rebellion that will grow. It is not only disrespectful to the veterans who lost their lives but the country as well. The American flag has stood as a symbol of freedom and justice for over 225 years. Through wars and in times of peace what type of person would not believe in that....

Reply(4)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chautauquatoday.com

Police arrest Ohio man wanted on warrant

Jamestown Police arrested an Ohio man who was wanted on an arrest warrant for several charges in the Buckeye State on Monday. An investigation into Gregory Hawkins began on Saturday after the discovery of a suspicious vehicle on the city's east side. Police say during the probe, the male suspect fled the scene in the vehicle, nearly striking an officer. Further investigation found that Hawkins was wanted on several charges in Ohio, including having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and assault. On Monday, police observed Hawkins in the area of Barrett and Meyers Avenue where officers were able to make contact with Hawkins and take him into custody without further incident. Hawkins was found to be in possession of a large quantity of drugs, including over nine ounces of methamphetamine and over two ounces of fentanyl. Besides the Ohio charges, Jamestown Police charged him with 1st degree reckless endangerment and 2nd degree obstructing governmental administration.
JAMESTOWN, NY
13abc.com

Hundreds flee Toledo restaurant when shots ring out

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Hundreds of people fled from the Kobe Bay restaurant at the docks in Toledo after a shooting in the early hours of the 4th of July holiday. According to police reports, officers responded to the scene around 2:30 a.m. on Monday after hearing gun shots and dispatch receiving 911 calls. Crews arrived to find hundreds of people leaving Kobe Bay.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perkins Township, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Sandusky, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Perkins Township, OH
Crime & Safety
Sandusky, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#American Flags#Police#Ohio Veteran#The Ohio Veteran S Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
huroninsider.com

Accused intoxicated driver allegedly found with meth, prescription pills

SANDUSKY – A 54-year-old Cleveland man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies Tuesday night after he allegedly drove intoxicated and was found with meth and prescription pills. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when police pulled over a Honda CR-V that had...
SANDUSKY, OH
WKYC

38-year-old Cleveland woman missing since March 2022

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police and officials are searching for a missing 38-year-old woman. April Booth has been missing since March . Booth told her daughter at the time she was attending mental health rehab, but has not returned home since. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines...
CLEVELAND, OH
sent-trib.com

Former Risingsun fiscal officer pleads guilty to theft

A former fiscal officer for Risingsun has pleaded guilty to theft in office. Robin Hindall, 48, Woodville, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger. She was indicted in March for theft in office and tampering with records, both third-degree felonies. The tampering charge will...
RISINGSUN, OH
iheart.com

A 47-foot Sea Ray Boat Hits The Break Wall Near Burke Lakefront Airport

CLEVELAND - A 47-foot Sea Ray boat hit the break wall at the western corner of Burke Lakefront Airport in Lake Erie north of downtown Cleveland on Saturday night around 11 p.m. United States Coast Guard Petty Officer Andrew Barresi told WTAM news that six people and one dog were on board at the time of the incident and one person was taken to a local hospital with leg injuries.
CLEVELAND, OH
huroninsider.com

Counties with the most veterans in Ohio

There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Though, the VA anticipates the percentage of the U.S. population with military experience will continue to decline over the next couple of decades—by 2046, it expects the number of living U.S. veterans to decrease by 35%.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy