Corsicana, TX

Severe drought leads North Texas counties to issue disaster declarations, banning fireworks

By Erin Jones
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

Burn bans in effect across North Texas as drought intensifies ahead of July 4th 02:08

CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) The threat of wildfires has led to at least four counties issuing disaster declarations banning fireworks, including Johnson, Navarro, Palo Pinto and Parker Counties.

The lack of rain has led to severe drought conditions. The Texas A&M Forest Service reporting about 75% of the state is currently under a burn ban.

That's why Navarro County Judge H. M. Davenport is now taking those additional preventive measures.

"We were inundated with people calling saying please ban the fireworks because they didn't want to take a chance," he said.

Every year big crowds of people gather just outside city limits to shoot off fireworks. You can how dry the grass is here — which is why this order is necessary.

"Drying out, that puts everybody who lives in the country in the unincorporated areas and some of them even closer to the city really in a fire danger," Davenport said.

Heading into the weekend, fire crews are on standby ready to respond to calls.

You can still buy most fireworks at local stands, but the penalty for firing them will be $500 to $1,000 depending on the type.

Corsicana, TX
CBS DFW

