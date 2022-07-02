Jaxon Howard, the top football recruit in Minnesota, picks LSU

The LSU Tigers are getting the No. 1 football recruiting in Minnesota in the Class of 2023.

Jaxon Howard, the two-way football star at Robbinsdale Cooper in the Twin Cities, announced Friday that he's headed to Louisiana State University.

Howard picked the LSU Tigers over Minnesota, Miami and Michigan.

Howard plays tight end and defensive end at Robbinsdale Cooper, but 247Sports analyst Allen Trieu says he's a "rare specimen" on defense who could play up and down the defensive line in college.

247Sports ranks Howard as the No. 87 recruit in the nation for the Class of 2023, and the No. 1 recruit in Minnesota.

Howard helped Robbsindale Cooper finish 9-3 as a junior. The Hawks reached the Class 5A state tournament and made it to the semifinals before losing to Mahtomedi.

Howard's father, Willie Howard, is the head coach at Robbinsdale Cooper. He played at Stanford and spent one season in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings.