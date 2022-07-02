ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Jaxon Howard, the top football recruit in Minnesota, picks LSU

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The Sports
Bring Me The Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tm9PF_0gSlGDXv00

The LSU Tigers are getting the No. 1 football recruiting in Minnesota in the Class of 2023.

Jaxon Howard, the two-way football star at Robbinsdale Cooper in the Twin Cities, announced Friday that he's headed to Louisiana State University.

Howard picked the LSU Tigers over Minnesota, Miami and Michigan.

Howard plays tight end and defensive end at Robbinsdale Cooper, but 247Sports analyst Allen Trieu says he's a "rare specimen" on defense who could play up and down the defensive line in college.

247Sports ranks Howard as the No. 87 recruit in the nation for the Class of 2023, and the No. 1 recruit in Minnesota.

Howard helped Robbsindale Cooper finish 9-3 as a junior. The Hawks reached the Class 5A state tournament and made it to the semifinals before losing to Mahtomedi.

Howard's father, Willie Howard, is the head coach at Robbinsdale Cooper. He played at Stanford and spent one season in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings.

Comments / 4

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska lands commitment from 4-star WR out for Louisiana for 2023

Nebraska landed a massive blow on the recruiting trail with assistant coach Mickey Joseph landing a big win for his wide receiver room in Lincoln. This time, the commitment comes from Omarion Miller, a 6-foot-2 and 190 lb. receiver out of Vivian, Louisiana. Miller held other offers from LSU, Arkansas, Miami (FL), Mississippi State and West Virginia at the time of his commitment.
VIVIAN, LA
247Sports

BREAKING: Xavier Atkins commits to LSU

On Monday, Xavier Atkins did what was expected and dropped his pledge to Missouri. The following day, he also did what most figured he would do and committed to LSU's 2024 class. "That was the one I always circled, and when I got it, I knew I just had to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Dorm Imploded at University of Alabama

Over July the 4th the University of Alabama imploded a dorm, wasn't LSU supposed to do the same thing to a dorm on campus in Baton Rouge? The short answer is yes, LSU was supposed to have already imploded Kirby Smith Hall, that implosion was supposed to have taken last month but plans changed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Bring Me The Sports

Twins place Chris Archer on injured list, Josh Winder to start vs. White Sox

The Minnesota Twins placed Chris Archer on the 10-day injured list with left hip tightness and have recalled Josh Winder to start Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Archer signed with Minnesota as a free agent this offseason and has gone 2-3 with a 3.08 ERA in 15 starts. The right-hander has only thrown 61.1 innings this year as the Twins have tried to manage his workload, but Archer threw a season-high 90 pitches in his last outing on June 30.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Minnesota Football
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Mahtomedi, MN
Local
Minnesota College Sports
State
Louisiana State
Bring Me The Sports

Watch: Twins turn improbable triple play vs. White Sox

The Minnesota Twins made the highlight reel on the Fourth of July, turning a routine fly ball into a triple play against the Chicago White Sox. The play began when Griffin Jax had men on first and second with nobody out. A fly ball by A.J. Pollock sailed into the right-center gap but Byron Buxton was there to make the catch at the wall.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The Sports

Can next season's Timberwolves have the best starting five in franchise history?

After trading for Rudy Gobert, the Minnesota Timberwolves are now arguably in the conversation for having the strongest starting five in the Western Conference. Gobert should slide next to Karl-Anthony Towns to form one of the most dominant frontcourts in the NBA. If Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels can take a step forward and D'Angelo Russell can play like he did last year, the Timberwolves should have no problem becoming one of the best starting fives in franchise history.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
99.9 KTDY

12-Year-Old Louisiana Girl Heads to Rodeo Finals

There is a young girl in Welsh, La that is putting not only her name on the map but is also representing Louisiana in the best light. 12-year-old Campbell Leblanc is getting ready to travel to the Little Britches National Finals Competition in Guthrie, Oklahoma where she will compete in the barrel racing portion of the rodeo. This competition will take place from July 4-10, 2022.
WELSH, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Howard
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Louisiana's unemployment rate is at record-low levels, but thousands are quitting their jobs

Around 63,000 Louisiana workers quit their jobs in April — matching the total from March — as The Great Resignation born of the COVID pandemic continues. An analysis of data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that around 244,000 Louisiana workers have quit their jobs through April, the highest number for the four months of a year going back to at least 2012.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Cazan Lake

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This may be one of the better places in the state to watch and photograph nesting birds. Located in central Louisiana, Cazan (cah-zan) Lake is a private farm and nature preserve with easy access to popular wading birds. Once the early morning sun pierces the...
CENTRAL, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Lsu#The Lsu Tigers#The Twin Cities#Hawks#Stanford#The Minnesota Vikings
WDSU

Bonnie Nears Hurricane Status

NEW ORLEANS — Fourth of July Holiday and all of next week. Not much change in our weather pattern as local temperatures remain seasonal around 88-93° degrees. Hot and humid into the early evening as the Heat Index temperatures indicate -- it feels like 94-101° degrees. Chance of morning rain showers. Developing afternoon storms that become widespread and strong at times through the dinner hours. Then the transition of isolated storms to showers by late evening. Followed by a slight chance of rain around midnight. "Rinse and repeat" -- into the following week. A reminder for Independence Day, Excessive Rainfall Risk for all SELA areas east and south of the line from I-55 straight down to Galliano. This includes, the eastern half of Tangipahoa Parish, Washington, St. Tammany, Orleans, Plaquemines, Jefferson, Parishes, Eastern portions of St. John the Baptist and Lafourche Parishes. Areas of Mississippi and Alabama. Therefore, a LOW Risk of Scattered Flash Flooding. Rainfall potential up to 2.50" inches per day by midnight Tuesday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Happy Fourth! No rodeo; so think Old River sac-a-lait

This weekend arrives with a touch of sadness. Will miss the now not-so-annual Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo, off this year while Fourchon Marina continues to rebuild after Hurricane Ida. I've covered this Fourth of July event since 1978, and the only time the folks have had to postpone was 2020, the first pandemic year, and this year in its more than 80-year run in Lafourche Parish.
BATON ROUGE, LA
boardingarea.com

Should Motorists Be Timed and Fined For Speeding?

Once the second longest twin span bridge in Louisiana at a total length of 18.2 miles when it opened to traffic in 1973, the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge — which is also known as the Louisiana Airborne Memorial Bridge — carries at least 30,420 vehicles per day on Interstate 10 over the largest wetland and swamp in the United States known as the Atchafalaya Swamp in south central Louisiana between Baton Rouge and Lafayette…
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Stanford University
WDSU

Louisiana is sinking, but there's hope with new land growth

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Louisiana is sinking. "So this far we’ve lost 2,400 square miles," said Captain Ryan Lambert, owner of Cajun Fishing Adventures. "We’ve lost an area bigger than Delaware. In Hurricane Ida, we lost 106 square miles of land in one day. It’s just a cancer that keeps eating and eating at Louisiana."
LOUISIANA STATE
tcbmag.com

Tom Barnard to Depart KQRS

KQRS’ Tom Barnard has announced he’s retiring before, but the consensus seems to be this one may stick. The Twin Cities broadcast legend and national Radio Hall of Fame inductee announced on his morning show Thursday that he would leave the air following his Dec. 23 broadcast, basically six months from now. Barnard reportedly signed an eight-year contract with Cumulus-owned KQRS in 2020, but has apparently decided to hang it up early.
CELEBRITIES
brproud.com

New soul food restaurant near LSU hosting grand opening Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new soul food restaurant near LSU’s campus will be hosting its grand opening this week. Soulshine Kitchen & Bar officially opens its doors on Friday, July 8 at 11 a.m. Located at 144 W. Chimes Street, the restaurant’s grand opening will have live music, signature cocktails, and home-cooked food.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Bring Me The Sports

Bring Me The Sports

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
414
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/

Comments / 0

Community Policy