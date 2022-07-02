Pac-12 Craziness Update: Everything you missed from Day 2 of realignment discussions
It’s been well over 24 hours since the news broke that the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins were going to leave the Pac-12 and join the Big Ten, but that doesn’t mean that conversation over the matter has died down at all. In fact, discussions about everything have picked up steam, if anything.
Day 2 of this saga — one of the biggest news events in Pac-12 history — was fraught with discussions about which teams will follow suit and jump a sinking ship, and where they might land. There was also a ton of time for fans of some teams to make jokes, and a clearer vision of how things might shake out over the coming months.
If you didn’t get a chance to follow things thread by thread, we are trying to keep you covered. Here are the things that you might have missed on Friday:
To Start...A Joke
https://twitter.com/TheFlockIsHot/status/1542672340533645313
Follow The Money
https://twitter.com/wilnerhotline/status/1542861608547786752
A Potential Look at the New Big Ten
https://twitter.com/cfb_professor/status/1542862952365162497
Puddles Weighs In
https://twitter.com/TheOregonDuck/status/1542901732753248256
Waiting on Notre Dame
https://twitter.com/flugempire/status/1542836425082675200 https://twitter.com/dennisdoddcbs/status/1542930693205934082
Pac-12 "Expansion"....
https://twitter.com/JamesCrepea/status/1542937078765215744
Matt Prehm Weighs In
https://twitter.com/MattPrehm/status/1542937267097833473
Pac-12 Makes a Statement
https://twitter.com/pac12/status/1542936699583442945
Sometimes Silence is Deafening
https://twitter.com/JamesCrepea/status/1542960839656816640
The Next Domino?
https://twitter.com/Jeff_Ermann/status/1542959252314144771
Recruiting Impact
https://twitter.com/BruceFeldmanCFB/status/1542942581360758784
Waiting on Notre Dame Pt. 2
https://twitter.com/flugempire/status/1543042647148879875 https://twitter.com/flugempire/status/1543043950923202561
Some Jokes to Close it Out
https://twitter.com/MitchellCAbena/status/1542780763019567104 https://twitter.com/SCfootball4lyfe/status/1542717056616845312
