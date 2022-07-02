ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pac-12 Craziness Update: Everything you missed from Day 2 of realignment discussions

By Zachary Neel
 4 days ago

It’s been well over 24 hours since the news broke that the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins were going to leave the Pac-12 and join the Big Ten, but that doesn’t mean that conversation over the matter has died down at all. In fact, discussions about everything have picked up steam, if anything.

Day 2 of this saga — one of the biggest news events in Pac-12 history — was fraught with discussions about which teams will follow suit and jump a sinking ship, and where they might land. There was also a ton of time for fans of some teams to make jokes, and a clearer vision of how things might shake out over the coming months.

If you didn’t get a chance to follow things thread by thread, we are trying to keep you covered. Here are the things that you might have missed on Friday:

To Start...A Joke

https://twitter.com/TheFlockIsHot/status/1542672340533645313

Follow The Money

https://twitter.com/wilnerhotline/status/1542861608547786752

A Potential Look at the New Big Ten

https://twitter.com/cfb_professor/status/1542862952365162497

Puddles Weighs In

https://twitter.com/TheOregonDuck/status/1542901732753248256

Waiting on Notre Dame

https://twitter.com/flugempire/status/1542836425082675200 https://twitter.com/dennisdoddcbs/status/1542930693205934082

Pac-12 "Expansion"....

https://twitter.com/JamesCrepea/status/1542937078765215744

Matt Prehm Weighs In

https://twitter.com/MattPrehm/status/1542937267097833473

Pac-12 Makes a Statement

https://twitter.com/pac12/status/1542936699583442945

Sometimes Silence is Deafening

https://twitter.com/JamesCrepea/status/1542960839656816640

The Next Domino?

https://twitter.com/Jeff_Ermann/status/1542959252314144771

Recruiting Impact

https://twitter.com/BruceFeldmanCFB/status/1542942581360758784

Waiting on Notre Dame Pt. 2

https://twitter.com/flugempire/status/1543042647148879875 https://twitter.com/flugempire/status/1543043950923202561

Some Jokes to Close it Out

https://twitter.com/MitchellCAbena/status/1542780763019567104 https://twitter.com/SCfootball4lyfe/status/1542717056616845312

