ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, AR

Father upset that woman accused of killing his daughter is out on bond

By Andrew Ellison
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

MARION, Ark. (WREG)– A Mid-South father is speaking out after weeks of frustration and anger. Rodney Hall is upset that Shanterria Montgomery, the woman accused of killing his 8-year-old daughter, is able to walk the streets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aKLwf_0gSlE16s00

“I got to be the voice of my child,” Hall said.

Montgomery was released from jail on a $350,000 bond back in April after prosecutors say she shot and killed Ja’Myiah Hall.

“I think she don’t deserve a bond,” Rodney Hall said.

Investigators say it happened in Marion in the Sherwood Cove area while Ja’Myiah was playing outside with friends. They say Montgomery, who lives nearby, got into a fight with someone else and fired a shot and unintentionally hit Ja’Myiah.

“Whole life ahead of her. I wanted to go to her prom, see her graduate and they took that from me,” Rodney Hall said. “Due to the fact that grown people didn’t know how to come to an agreement and solve they problems that they had to go pick up a weapon.”

Investigators couldn’t tell us which judge set Montgomery’s bond. So, we tried to reach the public defender representing her but haven’t heard back. Either way, the 24-year-old is due in court next week where Ja’Myiah’s family will be waiting.

“I feel like I just want justice. That’s all I want for my baby. I don’t want to hurt nobody. I don’t want nobody else to get hurt. Put down the guns. Let’s just live our life. That’s what I want to do,” Rodney Hall said. “Fly high baby girl. The family got you.”

Montgomery actually bonded out of jail a second time after violating her bond conditions. The amount didn’t change but she now has to wear an ankle monitor.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Man sentenced to more than 120 years in Tennessee robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A man who was convicted in a violent home invasion robbery that happened 11 years ago has been sentenced to more than 120 years in prison, prosecutors in Tennessee say. The Shelby County district attorney’s office says a criminal court judge has sentenced Giorgio Lakeith...
MEMPHIS, TN
neareport.com

Guns reported stolen in Craighead County burglary

A residential burglary was reported on July 2 in Craighead County that included several firearms being stolen. The Craighead County Sheriff’s Department took the report Saturday evening at the 7400-block of Arkansas Highway 141. A resident told the responding deputy that he left his home at about 11:15 AM Saturday. After a day of playing golf, the man returned home around 4:15 PM.
WATE

Daughter steals mother’s car, sells it for $500

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A woman was arrested Thursday afternoon after being accused of stealing her mother’s car in Covington and selling it for $500. The Covington Police Department said they began investigating the theft of a 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo on March 6, 2022. The victim told police she was to walk her dog […]
COVINGTON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marion, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Marion, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Prom#Violent Crime
WREG

Ripley shooting suspect captured by U.S. Marshals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kylan Beard, who was wanted in connection to a shooting that left one person dead and two injured in Ripley, Tennessee, has been captured by the U.S. Marshals. He was found in Memphis, according to TBI. Beard, 19, has been accused of shooting and killing Donell Barbee, Jr. Two children were also […]
RIPLEY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

CAPTURED: Accused murderer arrested by US Marshals, TBI says

MEMPHIS. Tenn. — UPDATE 07/02 12 P.M.:. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), Beard was found and arrested in Memphis by US Marshals. Just a day after checking himself out of a Memphis hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, a man has been added to the Tennessee Most Wanted list for killing an 18-year-old man and injuring two children under the age of 18, according to District Attorney Mark Davidson.
MEMPHIS, TN
KNOE TV8

Arkansas man runs over brother on motorcycle during chase, police say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – An 18-year-old Jonesboro man was charged in a weekend chase after police said he stole a vehicle and ran over a motorcycle driver who turned out to be his brother. According to a probable cause affidavit, an officer was following a driver, Shane Petty, who...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
actionnews5.com

Man steals company semi-truck to rob Marion bank, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Arkansas man has been arrested in Memphis one week after robbing a bank in Marion, Ark., using a stolen company vehicle, police say. Using cooperation and information from witnesses and citizens, police were able to identify Brandon McGruder, 24, as the suspect responsible for the robbery.
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash south of Blytheville. Sometime after 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 4, police were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover crash on Highway 61 south of Blytheville. Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook said four people were in the car when it...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

TRAFFIC ALERT: Hit and run on Caraway Road

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Emergency crews are responding to a crash that shut down a lane on Caraway Road. The crash happened Saturday, July 2, around 3:15 pm near the intersection of Nettleton Avenue and Caraway Road. A Jonesboro Police Department desk sergeant confirmed four vehicles were involved in the crash,...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

1 dead, 3 injured in wrong-way interstate crash

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police said a Blytheville man died when his vehicle crashed into two other vehicles while traveling in the wrong direction on the interstate. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash report, the crash happened at 7:48 p.m. Thursday, June 30, on Interstate 55 near the 28-mile marker.
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
desotocountynews.com

Batesville woman dies in I-55 crash

Photo: Both northbound and southbound lanes of I-55 in Southaven north of Church Road were blocked during the investigation and clearing of Thursday morning’s fatal crash. (MDOT Traffic image) One person has died in a three-vehicle wreck Thursday morning on I-55 in Southaven. DeSoto County Coroner Josh Pounder identified...
BATESVILLE, MS
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy