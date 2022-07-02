Acme Bar and Grill set to reopen in the fall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s iconic Acme Bar and Grill is making a comeback this fall, but it won’t be exactly the same.

New owners have officially signed the agreement and they are hoping to give people a touch of nostalgia.

Nancy Miller remembers her fun times over the course of more than 50 years coming to Acme Bar and Grill in Fort Wayne. She loved playing the juke box.

“You could put it on low, medium or high. We always put it on high, but when I was little a little girl they made me put it on low because the other people didn’t like what I was playing,” Miller said.

It’s been a part of Miller’s life for as long as she can remember.

“It was always a gathering place for family and as I grew up whether it was after a football game or whatever. It was just a meeting place for family,” Miller said.

Acme Bar and Grill closed last year, but thanks to Tim Longardner Acme Bar and Grill is set to reopen in the fall. Longardner dishes out barbeque at 2Toms Brewing Company and decided to bring back the nostalgic environment of Acme and buy his first brick and mortar place.

“It’s been a favorite place of mine to hang out and come to and eat,” Longardner said.

The papers have been signed and now Longardner and his business partner Alex Welker are ready to make Acme what it once was in Fort Wayne.

“I hoping that it’s something that everyone is back coming to and feels like home to people. Acme has always been a place that people hang out and the neighborhood hangs out,” Longardner said.

Miller’s husband has since passed, but when Acme opens you can ensure she will be sitting in their spot.

“You always had your favorite waitress and she knew where. This was our booth and she is knew us and almost didn’t even have to ask what we wanted to drink. She always knew that. It’s just a very good neighborhood place to come and feel welcome,” Miller said.

The plan is to open the bar on September 1st, but Longardner says that day could change.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.