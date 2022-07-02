ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Acme Bar and Grill set to reopen in the fall

By Andy Devine
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3csyO8_0gSlDtHi00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s iconic Acme Bar and Grill is making a comeback this fall, but it won’t be exactly the same.

New owners have officially signed the agreement and they are hoping to give people a touch of nostalgia.

Nancy Miller remembers her fun times over the course of more than 50 years coming to Acme Bar and Grill in Fort Wayne. She loved playing the juke box.

“You could put it on low, medium or high. We always put it on high, but when I was little a little girl they made me put it on low because the other people didn’t like what I was playing,” Miller said.

It’s been a part of Miller’s life for as long as she can remember.

“It was always a gathering place for family and as I grew up whether it was after a football game or whatever. It was just a meeting place for family,” Miller said.

Acme Bar and Grill closed last year, but thanks to Tim Longardner Acme Bar and Grill is set to reopen in the fall. Longardner dishes out barbeque at 2Toms Brewing Company and decided to bring back the nostalgic environment of Acme and buy his first brick and mortar place.

“It’s been a favorite place of mine to hang out and come to and eat,” Longardner said.

The papers have been signed and now Longardner and his business partner Alex Welker are ready to make Acme what it once was in Fort Wayne.

“I hoping that it’s something that everyone is back coming to and feels like home to people. Acme has always been a place that people hang out and the neighborhood hangs out,” Longardner said.

Miller’s husband has since passed, but when Acme opens you can ensure she will be sitting in their spot.

“You always had your favorite waitress and she knew where. This was our booth and she is knew us and almost didn’t even have to ask what we wanted to drink. She always knew that. It’s just a very good neighborhood place to come and feel welcome,” Miller said.

The plan is to open the bar on September 1st, but Longardner says that day could change.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whatzup.com

Brewerks’ Glizzy Guzzler goes off with bang

It might not have been the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in New York, but Fort Wayne began its own Independence Day weekend tradition on Sunday, July 3. The inaugural Glizzy Guzzler at Summit City Brewerks was won by Nathan Klein of Battle Creek, Michigan, who took home the $200 first prize by consuming 21 hot dogs, as well as a 16-ounce Old Crown Ale in 10 minutes, while Canyon Zwick of Fort Wayne put down 11 frankfurters, winning a $50 prize furnished by RUFENER Financial.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Downtown Burger King up and running

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police received reports Sunday evening that the drive-through speaker at the Burger King on E Jefferson Boulevard had caught fire. Police say crews went to the scene. WANE 15 went to the scene and saw it operating normally. We will update this story as we learn more.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne ranked worst city for recreation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For years, Fort Wayne residents have opined about there being nothing to do in the city. A new ranking would seem to agree. Fort Wayne was ranked last (No. 100) in a WalletHub report on 2022’s Best and Worst Cities for Recreation. The...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Sherwin Williams standalone store to open this fall on East Dupont Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Thinking about a new color for the dining room or freshening up the patio?. Venerable paint company, Sherwin Williams, is about to open a 3,500 square foot, standalone store on East Dupont Road next to the Mocha Lounge. Interested patrons can quaff a coffee while poring over paint samples and lovely brochures.
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
Fort Wayne, IN
Restaurants
Fort Wayne, IN
Food & Drinks
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Sports
Fort Wayne, IN
Lifestyle
Indiana State
Indiana Restaurants
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne to open cooling stations Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A cooling station will be available to Fort Wayne residents in anticipation of high temperatures and humidity, Tuesday, the City of Fort Wayne said. The cooling station will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the lobby of the Foellinger-Freimann...
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Akron Celebrates The Fourth With Parade

AKRON — With beauty queens of all ages, political candidates, several different car clubs, antique tractors and fire trucks with their sirens blaring, Akron welcomed the Fourth of July with a parade this morning, Monday, July 4, at 11 a.m.. This year’s theme was “Mayberry-USA.”. The weather...
AKRON, IN
WANE-TV

Veterans group unveils name of 6,000 square foot expansion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Officials at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum unveiled the name of its new 6,000 square-foot building during a ceremony Monday. The W. Paul Wolf War History Museum has been under construction since the beginning of the year and is expected to be completed later this summer. The building is adjacent to the existing facility at 2122 O’Day Road.
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Bar Info#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Acme Bar#Brewing Company
WOWO News

Man dies of burns from fireworks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man has died as a result of burns from fireworks. According to our partners in news at ABC 21, the incident happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday on the 4000 block of Lynfield Drive in Fort Wayne. The victim was taken to an...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Pickle fans – an event for you heads to the area

FORT WAYNE, Ind., (WANE) – Calling all pickle lovers. The Saint Joe Pick Festival is returning to the area! Located in Downtown Saint Joe, Indiana, the festival features all things pickle… from pickle competitions to pickle flavored ice cream. Guests will get to participate in parades, check out fireworks, food vendors, kids activities, live music, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX59

Jet ski explodes on Indiana lake

ANGOLA, Ind. — Three people avoided injury after being thrown from an exploding jet ski on a lake in northeast Indiana on Monday. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, conservation officers were called to Jimmerson Lake, located in Steuben County, after a personal watercraft exploded with three people on board at around 4:30 p.m. Monday.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Monroeville Market has goods on theme for Independence Day

MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Local businesses Sunday are celebrating Independence Day at the Monroeville Farmer’s Market. Organizers said there’s fresh food including hot dogs, hamburgers and potato salad. As a bonus, local vendors have snacks, sweets and treats on hand. Nubby’s Sweet Creations announced on Facebook they’re...
MONROEVILLE, IN
WANE-TV

Fire crews battle flames in Urbana wheat field

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A wheat field was engulfed in flames Monday afternoon in Wabash County. Fire crews battled the flames off Highway 13 in Urbana. Volunteer firefighters with the Urbana Community Fire Department announced the incident on Facebook. They thanked fire crews from the surrounding areas- including Roann, Lagro and Noble Township- who assisted to get the flames under control.
WABASH COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Storms knock out power, flood roads in parts of Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Strong storms knocked out power in parts of Fort Wayne and flooded roads and homes Tuesday morning. The Indiana Michigan Power outage map showed several hundred customers without electricity. Most had power restored by mid-afternoon. Several roads had pooling water, making travel dangerous in...
FORT WAYNE, IN
washingtoncountyinsider.com

TheBiKeWriTer | Joining the family in Fairmount, IN; exploring home of James Dean

July 4, 2022 – AmazingRide, IN – Exploring row after row of headstones in Park Cemetery in Fairmount, IN, the childhood home of legendary actor James Dean. Wouldn’t you know it, the only one I wanted to see and someone was already sitting in front of it. Pam and her nephew Eric scooted across town in a golf cart. Eric was visiting for the holiday and that was their excitement for the evening… until they discovered they weren’t alone.
FAIRMOUNT, IN
22 WSBT

Entertainer dies week before performing in Goshen

A stunt driver killed in a fiery explosion is being remembered less than one week before he was supposed to perform at the Goshen Airport. Organizers for the Goshen event say losing him is devastating for the entire air show community. He will be remembered as a husband, father, and professional racer who found joy in entertaining those around him.
GOSHEN, IN
WANE 15

So why are we getting heavy rain?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County including Fort Wayne saw heavy rainfall Tuesday morning with many areas getting 3 to 4 inches of rain in just a couple of hours. Many areas could get a total of 6 inches, leaving many areas flooded. So, why are we seeing all of this rain when it’s […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy