Augusta, GA

Post-Roe v. Wade, Augusta protesters gather downtown

By Nick Viland
WRDW-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia’s six-week abortion ban is still held up in court, and women across the two-state are waiting for when the final decision comes down. South Carolina already has their six-week abortion ban in effect, and lawmakers say there’s a chance to they could ban them...

Comments / 8

puddin tame
3d ago

20 people out of a county full of about 200000 residents doesn't that tell you something! There is a big difference between healthcare of a mother in distress and an abortion. An abortion is done solely for the purpose of killing a baby that the woman was unwilling to take steps to prevent it. abortion is wrong get use to it Li.

