Monetta, SC

ON THE ROAD: Drive-in theater experience kept alive in Monetta

By Alex Tejada
abccolumbia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONETTA, SC (WOLO) — You may think drive-ins are a thing of the past. Just outside of Lexington County, a town that sits in both Aiken and Saluda counties brings people from all over the Midlands to watch a movie under the stars. “It really just started out...

On the Road: Movies under the stars

Monetta, SC (WOLO) — You may think drive-ins are a thing of the past, but you may have missed one small site that is still standing. Just outside of Lexington County… a town that sits in both Aiken and Saluda counties brings people from all over the Midlands to watch a movie under the stars.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
