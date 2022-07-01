AEW Rampage quick results: Royal Rampage finds a challenger for Jon Moxley

What do you do with two wrestling rings that are in Little Caesars Arena for Blood and Guts? Make use of them during the AEW Rampage taping, of course.

The Royal Rampage that starts off this particular episode of Rampage comes with real stakes, as the winner gets a shot at Jon Moxley and his interim AEW World Championship. That’s a prize worth outlasting a bunch of other wrestlers to claim, for sure, and figures to take up a big chunk of this week’s show.

Also announced for this card are a tag team match between the Young Bucks and the NJPW duo of Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi, and a showdown between Nyla Rose and Toni Storm. Let’s get to it.

AEW Rampage results in 30 seconds: