AEW Rampage quick results: Royal Rampage finds a challenger for Jon Moxley
What do you do with two wrestling rings that are in Little Caesars Arena for Blood and Guts? Make use of them during the AEW Rampage taping, of course.
The Royal Rampage that starts off this particular episode of Rampage comes with real stakes, as the winner gets a shot at Jon Moxley and his interim AEW World Championship. That’s a prize worth outlasting a bunch of other wrestlers to claim, for sure, and figures to take up a big chunk of this week’s show.
Also announced for this card are a tag team match between the Young Bucks and the NJPW duo of Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi, and a showdown between Nyla Rose and Toni Storm. Let’s get to it.
AEW Rampage results in 30 seconds:
- Brody King wins the Royal Rampage, last eliminating Darby Allin , to earn a shot at Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley
- Hook tells Alex Marvez that “anything essential is invisible to the eyes,” which kind of counts as an interview
- Young Bucks def. Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi by pinfall
- ROH champion Jonathan Gresham announces that his tag team match with Lee Moriarity against Tully Blanchard Enterprises, and Gresham says his name should be mentioned in any conversation about who is the best technical wrestler in the world
- Toni Storm def. Nyla Rose by pinfall, and gets help from Thunder Rosa to fight off a post-match attack by Rose and Marina Shafir
