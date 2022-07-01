ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AEW Rampage quick results: Royal Rampage finds a challenger for Jon Moxley

By Wrestling Junkie Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03DjMo_0gSlDUPf00

What do you do with two wrestling rings that are in Little Caesars Arena for Blood and Guts? Make use of them during the AEW Rampage taping, of course.

The Royal Rampage that starts off this particular episode of Rampage comes with real stakes, as the winner gets a shot at Jon Moxley and his interim AEW World Championship. That’s a prize worth outlasting a bunch of other wrestlers to claim, for sure, and figures to take up a big chunk of this week’s show.

Also announced for this card are a tag team match between the Young Bucks and the NJPW duo of Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi, and a showdown between Nyla Rose and Toni Storm. Let’s get to it.

AEW Rampage results in 30 seconds:

  • Brody King wins the Royal Rampage, last eliminating Darby Allin , to earn a shot at Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley
  • Hook tells Alex Marvez that “anything essential is invisible to the eyes,” which kind of counts as an interview
  • Young Bucks def. Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi by pinfall
  • ROH champion Jonathan Gresham announces that his tag team match with Lee Moriarity against Tully Blanchard Enterprises, and Gresham says his name should be mentioned in any conversation about who is the best technical wrestler in the world
  • Toni Storm def. Nyla Rose by pinfall, and gets help from Thunder Rosa to fight off a post-match attack by Rose and Marina Shafir

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jessica-Rose Clark says surgery likely after UFC 276: 'She did a really good job of continuing to armbar me after I tapped'

UFC 276 was a quick night of work for Jessica-Rose Clark, but the 42-second submission loss took its toll. Clark (10-8 MMA, 1-4 UFC) revealed Sunday surgery is likely to repair a left arm injury suffered in a visually gruesome submission loss to Julija Stoliarenko(10-6-2 MMA, 1-4 UFC) in the preliminary card opener Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

UFC 276 LIVE results: Adesanya vs Cannonier stream and latest updates tonight

Israel Adesanya and teammate Alexander Volkanovski shone at UFC 276 on Saturday night, with both men retaining their titles at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.In the main event, Adesanya was largely untroubled by Jared Cannonier in easing to a decision win, remaining middleweight champion and unbeaten in the division with the victory. Some had predicted that Adesanya’s versatile striking game and ring IQ would prove too much for the powerful but perhaps one-dimensional Cannonier, and that proved to be the case as the “Last Stylebender” filled out 49-46, 49-46 and 50-45 scorecards.In the co-main event, Volkanovski – who...
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

