ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

US Under-20s qualify for Paris 2024 Olympics

By Jason Anderson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cgajj_0gSlDTWw00

For the first time in 15 years, the United States will have a team at the Olympic men’s soccer tournament.

A confident 3-0 win over Honduras at the CONCACAF U-20 Championship qualified the USYNT for Paris 2024, with Paxten Aaronson, Alejandro Alvarado Jr., and Quinn Sullivan all bagging first half goals.

The victory means that the Under-20s—who qualified for next year’s Under-20 World Cup in Indonesia by beating Costa Rica in the quarterfinal round Tuesday night—sealed their return to the Olympics for the first time since the 2008 Beijing games.

The U.S., displaying some serious swagger in possession, couldn’t have asked for a better start. Paxten Aaronson glanced home Brandan Craig’s free kick just three minutes in, stunning a vociferous crowd in San Pedro Sula.

More fine USYNT work created a second in the 22nd minute, though it did require a good slice of luck. The U.S. moved the ball adroitly through the middle before going wide left, and a cross from Mauricio Cuevas picked out Alvarado. The FC Vizela youngster’s improvised finish went right at Honduras goalkeeper Juergen Garcia, but slipped through his grasp and fell just over the line.

The lead grew just before halftime, with Caden Clark rounding Garcia and shooting. Honduras missed a clearance on the line, and Quinn Sullivan raced in to tap the ball over the line.

Honduras lifted their game in the second half, pinning the U.S. back for a long spell, but Craig’s long-range free kick cracking off the post was the closest either team game to another goal. Jefryn Macías was sent off for a nasty studs-up challenge on Nikolas Tsakiris in the 87th minute

The U.S. still has work to do at the U-20 Championship, as they face the Dominican Republic—who are on a Cinderella run through the tournament—in the final on July 3.

The goals that sent the US U-20s to the Olympics

Related

USYNT star Jaedyn Shaw's path to NWSL to go through the league's discovery process

Olivia Moultrie, 16, becomes youngest goalscorer in NWSL history

Cowell, Clark headline USMNT roster for CONCACAF Under-20 Championship

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

USWNT vs. Haiti score: Live Concacaf W updates as United States women's soccer begin World Cup qualifying

The United States women's national team will begin their journey to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup as they face Haiti to open the Concacaf W Championship in Monterrey, Mexico. The match is the first for the team during Group A play, where they're also pitted against Concacaf rivals Mexico and Jamaica. The USWNT are reigning champions of the tournament and eight-time title holders.
UEFA
CBS Sports

USMNT U-20 vs. Dominican Republic: Concacaf U20 Championship prediction, TV channel, how to watch online

Having already qualified for the 2023 U-20 World Cup in Indonesia and the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, the United States can complete the trifecta by defeating the Dominican Republic to lift the Concacaf U-20 Championship title when they place on Sunday night. The United States have rolled through the tournament without conceding a goal in their last four matches while scoring 13 goals of their own. It's an impressive feat considering that some players who are eligible for this tournament, like Gabriel Slonina, aren't with the team.
SOCCER
CBS Sports

USWNT vs. Haiti how to watch, live stream: 2022 Concacaf Women's Championship picks, predictions for July 4

Qualifying for the 2023 Women's World Cup and 2024 Olympics get underway when the USWNT takes on Haiti in the 2022 Women's Concacaf Championship on Monday on Paramount+. This Fourth of July matchup is part of Matchday 1 and Team USA has its eye on a three-peat in the World Cup after winning it all in 2015 and 2019. This squad has an intriguing mix of veterans and newcomers, with over a dozen players on the roster who have never appeared in a qualifier. You can stream the match live on Paramount+.
SOCCER
US News and World Report

Czech PM: Our Fighter Jets Will Guard Slovakia's Air Space From Sept

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech fighter jets will guard neighbouring Slovakia's air space as of September, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Sunday. Slovakia asked its NATO allies to patrol its skies as it decided to ground its Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jets, which could be sent to neighbouring Ukraine to help Kyiv defend itself against Russia's invasion.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Cuevas
Person
Quinn Sullivan
The Associated Press

Sri Lanka’s crisis rings alarm for other troubled economies

BANGKOK (AP) — Sri Lanka is desperate for help with weathering its worst crisis in recent memory. Its schools are closed for lack of fuel to get kids and teachers to classrooms. Its effort to arrange a bailout from the International Monetary Fund has been hindered by the severity of its financial crisis, its prime minister says.
ECONOMY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

126K+
Followers
171K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy