Sioux Falls, SD

Harrisburg slugs their way past Sioux Falls East

By Zach Borg
dakotanewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Harrisburg Post 45 scored in...

www.dakotanewsnow.com

dakotanewsnow.com

July edition of 605 Magazine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new month means the latest edition of 605 Magazine. Co-founder Alana Snyder joined us this morning to learn about the outdoor issue for July. She embarked on a road trip across the state to try new camping grounds, restaurants, and snorkeling! Be sure to read all about the exciting places to explore this summer. https://605magazine.com/
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

July 5 storm damage pictures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A storm with strong winds and large hail has made its way across South Dakota. Take a look at some of the pictures viewers across the state have sent to KELOLAND News:. A severe storm system with high winds, hail and rain blew through...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls announces storm debris drop-off site locations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In response to Tuesday’s storm, the City of Sioux Falls and Mueller Pallets will offer storm debris drop-off sites to assist people with clean-up efforts. The drop-off site located at 100 North Lyon Boulevard, behind Taco Bell, is open daily from 8...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

President of Knife River offers $65 M for Lyon Fair Grounds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The William H. Lyon Fair Grounds were not necessarily up for sale, but the president of Knife River Corp. made an offer anyway. Knife River Sioux Falls president, Clark Meyer says he would relocate the annual fair- since what he’s interested in sits underneath it.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
City
Harrisburg, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Sports
Harrisburg, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
KELOLAND TV

Storm hits Minnehaha County: Winds of 80 mph plus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While the main piece of a strong storm quickly passed through Minnehaha County and Sioux Falls, high winds and heavy rain continued through until around 5 p.m. as storm began to move out of the area. It was a two-plus hour story of a...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

85-90 mph winds moving east with severe storms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Severe weather is moving across South Dakota at this time. Our team of meteorologists is watching the weather from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD StormCenter. Flash flood warning for portions of Minnehaha and Moody Counties in SD as well as Cottonwood, Jackson, Murray, Nobles,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls neighborhood reacts to fatal standoff

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A peaceful country road and salvage yard turned into a crime scene near Hartford Saturday night. An attempted robbery escalated to a shooting, leaving one man dead and another sent to the hospital. The suspect, 57-year-old Glenn Nisich, fled and was traced back to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Power outages reported across southeast South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As a line of severe thunderstorms makes its way east out of South Dakota, it’s leaving behind damage in a number of communities. Several electric providers are reporting power outages. As of 5:00 p.m., Xcel Energy says more than 25,000 customers in...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Arrowhead Parkway Closure Coming to Sioux Falls

A major eastside highway in Sioux Falls will be closed to thru traffic beginning next week. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says beginning Monday (July 11), State Highway 42/Arrowhead Parkway will be closed to traffic from Veterans Parkway to East 26th Street. This will allow for the completion of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Lennox 4th of July parade brings big crowds to small town

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There are plenty of small-town parades all across South Dakota on Fourth of July weekend. But somehow, the Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration in Lennox has become what appears to be the biggest and the most popular for a town its size in the state.
LENNOX, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City homicide; Custer State Park rescue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, July 5. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. It was a busy Monday morning for fire crews in Brandon. Firefighters were called to this home on East Pine Street. Shortly after crews arrived, other departments were called in to assist.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Creating a fireworks spectacular over Lake Madison

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the last 7 years, three Lake Madison residents have hired professionals to set up a firework display for the community. The fireworks display takes 3 to 4 hours to set up. Dakota News Now photojournalist Dave Hauck gets an inside look at...
MADISON, SD
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
dakotanewsnow.com

How gas prices have changed in Sioux Falls in the last week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Sioux Falls using data from AAA. How gas prices have changed in Sioux Falls in the last week. Following a dip in crude oil prices, average national gas prices are down roughly 8 cents per gallon, according to AAA. Crude oil reached roughly $122 per barrel earlier this month and was down to about $105 per barrel at the end of June. Crude oil prices account for approximately 54% of overall gas prices.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kscj.com

DROWNING NEAR ROCK VALLEY, IOWA

THE SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS INVESTIGATING A DROWNING THAT OCCURRED YESTERDAY IN ROCK VALLEY, IOWA. AUTHORITIES RECEIVED A CALL REPORTING A MALE WAS SWIMMING IN A POND, NORTH OF ROCK VALLEY, WHEN HE WENT UNDER AND DID NOT RESURFACE. THE MALE WAS EVENTUALLY LOCATED AND REMOVED FROM THE...
ROCK VALLEY, IA
amazingmadison.com

2 dead, 1 injured after Hartford area robbery and Sioux Falls standoff

(AP) — Two people are dead and a third is in critical but stable condition after a robbery and related standoff Saturday in the Sioux Falls area. Police say two people were shot at a business in Hartford, just outside the city, around 9:30 p.m. One of the victims, a 60-year-old Hartford man, later died at a hospital. The second victim, a 45-year-old Colton man, was in stable but critical condition on Sunday morning. The surviving victim identified the shooter as a 57-year-old Sioux Falls man. Authorities went to the shooter’s house with a search warrant at around 4 a.m. After a standoff, the shooter was fatally shot by a law enforcement sniper.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

First Person: A wild trip home from work during the storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Like many of you, Midwest Communication Radio’s Sue Martens was trying to get home as Tuesday’s storm blew through Sioux Falls. Here’s Sue’s journal of her harrowing trip. Just drove home from the radio station, and here are some observations:
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

When will dispensaries open in South Dakota?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It has been just over a year since medical marijuana was officially legalized in South Dakota, but as of today, a state licensed dispensary has yet to open it’s doors to patients. However, opening days for facilities are rapidly approaching, some angling to...
HEALTH
KELOLAND TV

Storms causing power outages as it leaves damage path

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Hundreds are without power in central and eastern South Dakota. In Sioux Falls, Xcel Energy is reporting 31 outages impacting more than 6,000 customers. The number has climbed as high as 19,000 as heavy winds continued to impact the area. Xcel Energy is also...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Hy-Vee recalls potato dishes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Local HY-Vees are withdrawing all Hy-Vee branded potato dishes. Finding Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad will be more difficult after possible contamination. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews respond to fires; Independence Day celebrations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, July 4. Here’s a look at what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Fire crews from Brandon, Valley Springs, and Sioux Falls are responding to a garage fire in Brandon this morning. Our KELOLAND news team is headed to the scene and we hope to keep you updated.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

