ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, KY

1 additional officer dead as result of Allen, KY shooting

By Amanda Barber, Lane Ball
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wJL9d_0gSlCOOk00

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — One more law enforcement officer has died as a result of injuries sustained in a Thursday shooting in Allen, Kentucky , according to Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt.

Prestonsburg Police Department says the officer was Canine Handler Jacob R. Chaffins, Badge No. 533. The statement came on Friday at 10:42 p.m.

According to Prestonsburg PD, Officer Chaffins worked over the years for his community as an EMT, firefighter and police officer.

“You further dedicated yourself to the security of our country as a valiant soldier,” Prestonsburg PD says on Facebook . “The lives you’ve saved since you even started policing are innumerable, and that’s how you gave your life — saving another.”

Earlier on Friday around 3:30 p.m., Kentucky State Police (KSP) stated that Officer Chaffins was in the hospital in critical condition.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

KSP also said on Friday that two additional law enforcement officers died, four officers were injured, and one civilian was injured as a result of the shooting. Before Officer Chaffins died, he was considered one of the four injured. Now a total of three officers have been killed in the shooting that happened Thursday around 6:44 p.m.

This is a developing story that 13 News will update as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Suspect dead; officer not injured in shooting

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man is dead after being shot by police. That’s according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. Dispatchers got a call just after 11 p.m. Monday for shots fired. It happened on Sandlick Road near Davella in Martin County, Kentucky. Martin County Sheriff...
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Officer involved shooting in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a developing story in Martin County. Coroner Chris Todd tells WYMT he is responding to the scene of a shooting. We’re told it is off New Route 3 on Sandlick Road in the Davella community. We are told law enforcement is involved.
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Fire destroys two homes in Portsmouth

One dead in officer-involved shooting in eastern Ky. One dead in officer-involved shooting in eastern Ky. Opioid ruling impact ripples across W.Va. The first of three funerals for the officers killed in the line of duty last week in Floyd County was held Tuesday.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Floyd County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Floyd County, KY
Prestonsburg, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
City
Prestonsburg, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Allen City, KY
Prestonsburg, KY
Crime & Safety
WOWK 13 News

Floyd County grieves loss of officers

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Floyd County community continues to grieve following Friday’s tragic shooting. “I just it’s really heartbreaking,” said Prestonsburg native, Joyce Joseph. Joseph says, in close-knit Floyd County, everyone is family. “I can see people on the street now that I’ve known from when I was a little girl,” said Joseph. […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky law enforcement unite to help police force in Floyd County

Prestonsburg, Ky. (WYMT) - Law enforcement from all over the state and region have pitched in to support the police force in Floyd County. After losing vehicles and gear from the shooting in Allen on Thursday night, many counties are temporarily donating necessities and sending out patrol units. “The overwhelming...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Fundraising underway in honor of K-9 Drago killed in Floyd County shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – There’s a fundraising effort underway in honor of a police K-9 killed in a shootout in Floyd County last week. Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy William Petry, City Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Canine Handler Jacob R. Chaffins and K-9 Drago were all killed in the ambush. Lance Storz was arrested and charged with their deaths.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

City of Martin asks for no fireworks in respect for fallen officers

MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - With the visitation for two of the three fallen officers in Thursday’s deadly shootout continuing through the next several days, the nearby City of Martin has a request for those in the area. With the visitations for Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure and Floyd County...
MARTIN, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Kentucky State Police#Violent Crime#Canine Handler#Prestonsburg Pd#Emt#Nexstar Media Inc
mountain-topmedia.com

Arrest made after man abducted, strangled

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Pike County man has been arrested on kidnapping and strangulation charges, allegedly dragging a man from his home. Police were called to a home on Ferguson Lane Saturday afternoon, after a woman reported that Clinton Williams Jr., 50, of Pikeville, entered the home where she was staying, grabbed her boyfriend, forced him into a car and then drove away.
PIKEVILLE, KY
WSAZ

Man dies in riding mower accident

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man died Monday evening in a riding mowing accident in the Stambaugh area, according to the W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue. The incident was reported around 6 p.m. Monday. Firefighters say the victim lost control of a zero-turn mower and went over an embankment. W.R. Castle...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
q95fm.net

Lawn-Mower Accident Kills One Person

A man out of Johnson County is now dead following a lawn-mower accident that happened on Monday evening. First-Responders with W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue say they were called to a home in the Stambaugh Community at close to 6:00 PM. Upon their arrival, they discovered a man who had overturned his...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

One dead after deadly lawnmower accident

STAMBAUGH, Ky. (WYMT) - A Johnson County man is dead after a lawnmower accident Monday evening. Officials from W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue said they were called to a home in the Stambaugh community around 6:00 p.m. When they got there, they found that a man had apparently lost control of his...
STAMBAUGH, KY
wklw.com

Fatal Lawnmower Accident in Johnson County

Sad news in Johnson County on Independence Day as a man has died in a lawnmower accident. Officials with the W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue report that they were dispatched to a residence at Stambaugh around 6:00 on Monday evening. The victim apparently lost control of a zero-turn mower and went over...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Woman dies in mobile home fire

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A fire at a mobile home killed a woman in Rowan County, according to Morehead 911. The fire happened around 12:53 a.m. Monday at Shiloh Mobile Home Park on US 60 West. Dispatch says Morehead firefighters were on scene about 5 minutes after dispatched. The...
ROWAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Missing Harlan County woman found safe, troopers say

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 07/05/2022: Trooper Shane Jacobs with Post 10 Harlan said Kaitlynn Pace was found safe. Kentucky State Police are asking for your help in locating Kaitlynn Pace of the Jones Creek community in Harlan County. Pace is described as 5′5, 150 pounds, with hazel eyes...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy