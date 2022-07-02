Rock The Locks concert series

Famed guitarist Carlos Santana, 74, passed out on stage at a show in Clarkson, Michigan. A video of the incident surfaced on social media where multiple concert goers posted video of the musician collapsing onstage at the Pine Knob Music Theater. He was back on his feet quickly, though as he can be seen still waving to fans as he was escorted offstage on a hospital gurney, and then the show was swiftly canceled.
Subway is giving fans several reasons to celebrate — 12 to be exact!. On Tuesday, the sandwich franchise announced the Subway Series, which is the menu revamp of 12 new sandwiches. The recently unveiled menu items all have unique names and numbers, which can make ordering faster and easier.
Comments / 0