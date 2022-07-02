ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, TX

Victims in Santa Fe school shooting families invited to White House signing of Gun reform bill

By Shelley Childers
 4 days ago

Some families from Santa Fe are heading to the White House to witness history.

They were invited to watch as President Joe Biden signs the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act , the most significant gun legislation passed in decades.

"So thrilled, we are all going to be at the White House on July 11," Christina Delgado said.

The Santa Fe mother has been working with the families of victims and injured survivors from the May 18, 2018 shooting at Santa Fe High School. Delgado said she knew she had to act when her daughter, who was in 7th grade at the time, asked her how she was going to be safe going to school.

Delgado will be joined by Rhonda Hart, whose daughter Kimberly Vaughn was killed when a classmate opened fire in her first-period art class.

Flo Rice and her husband Scot were also invited to the White House signing. Flo, who was a substitute art teacher that day, was severely injured in the school shooting.

Rosie Stone also plans to accompany the group. Her only son, Chris Stone, was also killed in the school.

This small group, made up of both Democrate and Republican voters, has worked tirelessly since May 2018 to effect change and prevent gun violence as they experienced at Santa Fe High School.

"Now we can tell our children and we can tell our families and we can tell our fellow survivors we have made a monumental step forward in trying to make sure that these lives that we have lost were not in vain," Delgado said.

