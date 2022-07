Jennifer Ashley England Dexter, age 33, of Alto, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022. Born on December 27, 1988, in Gainesville, she was a daughter of Margie Autry Patrick of Gainesville. Jennifer received her Bachelors Degree in Early Childhood Development and went on to work at Cleveland Academy, Lakenheath Air Force Base in England, and currently at Willow Academy. She had a passion for those she taught which was seen in her daily work. Jennifer traveled the world, loved the Back Street Boys, and above all, loved her children very much. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

