ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wentzville, MO

Wentzville GM is shipping vehicles away

By KMOV Staff
KMOV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - GM is reporting a 15% sales drop...

www.kmov.com

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymoinfo.com

Massive Catfish Caught In Missouri

(Troy) A Missouri woman reeled in an 82-pound catfish from the Missouri River in the northern part of the state. Cheyenne Haynes, who grew up in eastern Missouri’s Troy, tells K-T-V-I/T-V in St. Louis that reeling in the monster took about 20 minutes. After taking a few photos, she...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wentzville, MO
Local
Missouri Business
City
St. Louis, MO
Wentzville, MO
Business
City
Saint Louis, MO
Wentzville, MO
Cars
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
FOX2Now

Drowning at Meramec State Park

ST. LOUIS – A man was pronounced dead July 4 after drowning in the Meramec River. It was reported on Monday evening that 25-year-old Uriel Ramirez jumped off a bluff downstream of the state park boat ramp. He never resurfaced and was unable to be rescued by bystanders. Missouri Baptist Sullivan EMS responded to the emergency and Ramirez was pronounced dead around 5:30 p.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Was One Big Dumpster Fire Last Night

Nothing says Independence Day in St. Louis more than a slew of dumpster fires. The St. Louis Fire Department responded to 75 dumpster fires this Fourth of July. A close cousin to the dumpster fire, trash fires, totaled 18. Following past trends, dumpsters blazed more than anything else this July...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Lion’s Choice adding chicken to the menu

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Lion’s Choice is adding chicken to the menu, the local chain announced Tuesday. The St. Louis-based chain known for its roast beef is launching three new menu options Wednesday, in time for National Fried Chicken Day. The new items are:. The Cluckin’ Chicken Tender...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Shipping#Wentzville Gm
KMOV

Girlfriend robbed by boyfriend at gunpoint in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 56-year-old man robbed his 54-year-old girlfriend at gunpoint in North City. Reports say the woman was picked up by her boyfriend, and they drove north on Walton towards Page to get some cigarettes. He pulled over towards the curb, and allegedly pulled out a gun from underneath the driver’s seat.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Episode 191: Cleaver & Cocktail + The Block

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For Chefs Marc Del Pietro and Brian Doherty, the restaurant business is a family affair. Marc grew up in his family’s South St. Louis restaurant and Brian married into the family. Now, the two brothers-in-law operate three distinct restaurants in the St. Louis area:...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
moderncampground.com

New Glamping Site Coming to Augusta

Glamping opportunities may soon await the Augusta (St. Charles, Missouri) area. As per a report, Augusta Glamping LLC is requesting a conditional use permit to put high-end tents on 27 acres at 5551 S. Highway 94, according to St. Charles County Director of Communications Mary Enger. The potential future glampsite...
AUGUSTA, MO
KMOV

Former St. Louis police chief gets car stolen

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A car belonging to former St. Louis police chief John Hayden was stolen from a Central West End neighborhood on Saturday, July 2. The incident took place in the 4000 block of Westminister Pl. at around 9 p.m. Police told News 4 Hayden’s car was recovered the next day. A juvenile was arrested but no charges have been made at this time.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

State to provide $5M to train young people for geospatial jobs

ST. LOUIS — The state of Missouri is providing $5 million to a St. Louis-based workforce development group to help train youths for jobs in the geospatial technology sector. The nonprofit group Gateway Global will use $2.5 million of the funds — which are included in the state’s 2022-2023 budget — to increase its staff and pay for training, curriculum, and instruction for its Geospatial Intelligence Technician program, enabling it to serve more young people. The program began in June 2020.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Argument leads to 1 woman cut, 1 woman shot in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A heated argument led to two women being injured in North City. The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Semple. Reports say a 22-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman were arguing inside a car over disagreements in their relationship. The argument...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy