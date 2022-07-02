Wentzville GM is shipping vehicles away

SAINT LOUIS, MO (KMOX) - At a time when everybody's trying to be thrifty, don't bother checking the mail for grocery ads Wednesday. "There are over a million people in the St. Louis metro area that this will impact," points out Schnucks Vice President of Marketing Jenn Freeman. The Post-Dispatch...
BLOOMSDALE, Missouri — Getaway, a fast-growing New York-based startup that is building campgrounds within driving proximity of major cities, is expanding to the St. Louis region, with plans to open a location that will feature dozens of “tiny cabins.”. Venture-backed Getaway said later this year it will launch...
ST. LOUIS — Since 1925, Harr Family Farms has been tucked away in East Carondelet, Illinois. The 4th generation family-owned business has been at the Soulard's Market for decades. Soulard Market is one of the oldest farmers' markets in the country and it opened back in 1779. The very...
(Troy) A Missouri woman reeled in an 82-pound catfish from the Missouri River in the northern part of the state. Cheyenne Haynes, who grew up in eastern Missouri’s Troy, tells K-T-V-I/T-V in St. Louis that reeling in the monster took about 20 minutes. After taking a few photos, she...
ST. LOUIS – A man was pronounced dead July 4 after drowning in the Meramec River. It was reported on Monday evening that 25-year-old Uriel Ramirez jumped off a bluff downstream of the state park boat ramp. He never resurfaced and was unable to be rescued by bystanders. Missouri Baptist Sullivan EMS responded to the emergency and Ramirez was pronounced dead around 5:30 p.m.
Nothing says Independence Day in St. Louis more than a slew of dumpster fires. The St. Louis Fire Department responded to 75 dumpster fires this Fourth of July. A close cousin to the dumpster fire, trash fires, totaled 18. Following past trends, dumpsters blazed more than anything else this July...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - From the music, to the various vendors and spectacular fireworks at the Arch, Fair St. Louis organizers were pleasantly surprised by the crowds for the 41st annual three-day celebration. “It’s just so had to put a number on that. We were in the 10s of...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Lion’s Choice is adding chicken to the menu, the local chain announced Tuesday. The St. Louis-based chain known for its roast beef is launching three new menu options Wednesday, in time for National Fried Chicken Day. The new items are:. The Cluckin’ Chicken Tender...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 56-year-old man robbed his 54-year-old girlfriend at gunpoint in North City. Reports say the woman was picked up by her boyfriend, and they drove north on Walton towards Page to get some cigarettes. He pulled over towards the curb, and allegedly pulled out a gun from underneath the driver’s seat.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For Chefs Marc Del Pietro and Brian Doherty, the restaurant business is a family affair. Marc grew up in his family’s South St. Louis restaurant and Brian married into the family. Now, the two brothers-in-law operate three distinct restaurants in the St. Louis area:...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The calls for service relative to fireworks during the 4th of July weekend decreased in 2022, according to the St. Louis Police Department. The number has dropped by 22. Police say from 6 p.m. on July 2 to 1 a.m. on July 5, there were 302 calls for service.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A Collinsville, Illinois, man drowned while swimming in the Meramec River. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 25-year-old Uriel Ramirez died Monday afternoon. The report said he jumped off a bluff downstream of the state park boat ramp at around 4 p.m. and didn't resurface.
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
Glamping opportunities may soon await the Augusta (St. Charles, Missouri) area. As per a report, Augusta Glamping LLC is requesting a conditional use permit to put high-end tents on 27 acres at 5551 S. Highway 94, according to St. Charles County Director of Communications Mary Enger. The potential future glampsite...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A car belonging to former St. Louis police chief John Hayden was stolen from a Central West End neighborhood on Saturday, July 2. The incident took place in the 4000 block of Westminister Pl. at around 9 p.m. Police told News 4 Hayden’s car was recovered the next day. A juvenile was arrested but no charges have been made at this time.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nearly 140 golfers braved the heat to take part in a tournament for charity on Tuesday, as temperatures topped 100 degrees. “It’s very admirable, especially because this money goes to St. Charles and kids that really need it for Christmas,” said attendee Tom Shaw. “It’s really admirable.”
ST. LOUIS — The state of Missouri is providing $5 million to a St. Louis-based workforce development group to help train youths for jobs in the geospatial technology sector. The nonprofit group Gateway Global will use $2.5 million of the funds — which are included in the state’s 2022-2023 budget — to increase its staff and pay for training, curriculum, and instruction for its Geospatial Intelligence Technician program, enabling it to serve more young people. The program began in June 2020.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A heated argument led to two women being injured in North City. The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Semple. Reports say a 22-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman were arguing inside a car over disagreements in their relationship. The argument...
FRANKLIN COUNTY—A man drowned just after 4p.m. Monday in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 25-year-old Uriel P. Ramirez, Collinsville, Illinois, jumped off a bluff at the Merimac State Park down stream from the boat ramp. Bystanders were unable to rescue him. Ramirez was pronounced dead just...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of St. Louis’ Director of Public Safety said the city will “evaluate” its policing strategy after at least 19 people were shot and 7 were killed over the July 4 holiday weekend. Dr. Dan Isom highlighted the spike in crime...
