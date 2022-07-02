ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain City, TN

Brownlow Utility District asking customers to conserve water

By WCYB
wcyb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNTAIN CITY, TENN. — Brownlow Utility District water...

wcyb.com

Comments / 0

 

wcyb.com

Fourth of July celebrations continue across the Tri-Cities

3:00 p.m. - Parade line-up on Bob Morrison Boulevard. 4:30 p.m. - Bristol’s Independence Day Parade on State Street. Unicoi Freedom Fest - Monday July 4 at 5 p.m. The Freedom Fest Celebration will be hosted at Unicoi Elementary School. Fireworks will conclude the night. Big Stone Gap Independence...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Navy Seabee veterans host ceremony at Johnson City monument

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — People gathered at the Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City Monday to recognize Navy Seabee veterans. Mountain Home's Navy Seabee monument is the only monument at the site. Seabee Veterans of America representatives held a memorial ceremony. It included prayers and music. They...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

More people opting for staycations this summer due to inflation

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Summer is in full swing, and travel remains a top priority for many. With the Bristol Casino slated to open in the coming days and more people choosing to stay closer to home this summer, Christopher Perrin, of Discover Bristol, told News 5, the Chamber of Commerce is ready for people planning 'staycations.'
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

UPDATE: Bristol woman arrested in stabbing investigation

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Bristol, Virginia police have charged Sherry Miller, 55, of Bristol with malicious wounding in connection to a Monday night stabbing in Bristol. Police tell News 5 the incident happened in a wooded area off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard south of Mary Street. Authorities say...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Driver dies after crashing into Elizabethton church, police say

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — Elizabethton authorities are investigating a fatal crash overnight. Elizabethton Police Chief Jason Shaw said a man crashed into River's Edge Fellowship Church on Highway 19-E late Monday night. Witnesses told police the driver of the car had crossed Highway 19-E from Peter Hampton Drive before...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wcyb.com

News 5 speaks with country group Restless Road

Up and coming country band Restless Road made a stop in the Tri-Cities a couple days ago. The group played a concert at the Johnson City fireworks show. Before their performance New 5's Andrew McClung had a chance to sit down and speak with the group about their journey. The group is made up by Zach Beeken, Garret Nichols, and Colton Pack.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Norton Police Chief James Lane awarded injured officer grant

NORTON, Va. (WCYB) — A local police chief is being recognized for his service through a huge gift from a teenager states away. But the chief wants all the focus on that teen's mission. I'm honored. I'm humbled, blessed beyond words. Norton Police Chief James Lane, honored with a...
NORTON, VA
wcyb.com

Group calls for Johnson City police chief suspension

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Johnson City Police Chief Karl Turner is now facing public backlash following a lawsuit that accuses him of not investigating a series of rape accusations against one man who is not identified in the suit. That lawsuit claims Turner then fired a federal prosecutor who...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Greeneville Flyboys knock off Johnson City Doughboys in slugfest

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The Greeneville Flyboys picked up their second win in a row, in two nights against the Johnson City Doughboys 12-7. The game feature lots of runs throughout the night, thanks to a combined seven homeruns from both teams. Every single Flyboy hitter picked up a hit on the evening.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

