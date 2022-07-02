Brownlow Utility District asking customers to conserve water

Up and coming country band Restless Road made a stop in the Tri-Cities a couple days ago. The group played a concert at the Johnson City fireworks show. Before their performance New 5's Andrew McClung had a chance to sit down and speak with the group about their journey. The group is made up by Zach Beeken, Garret Nichols, and Colton Pack.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 3 HOURS AGO