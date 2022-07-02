Brownlow Utility District asking customers to conserve water

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A man was shot after attempting to break into a home in in Washington County, according to police. The Washington County Virginia Sheriff's Office responded to a call for a shooting on Parks Mill Road around 9 p.m. Monday night. According to Sheriff Blake...
3:00 p.m. - Parade line-up on Bob Morrison Boulevard. 4:30 p.m. - Bristol’s Independence Day Parade on State Street. Unicoi Freedom Fest - Monday July 4 at 5 p.m. The Freedom Fest Celebration will be hosted at Unicoi Elementary School. Fireworks will conclude the night. Big Stone Gap Independence...
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — People gathered at the Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City Monday to recognize Navy Seabee veterans. Mountain Home's Navy Seabee monument is the only monument at the site. Seabee Veterans of America representatives held a memorial ceremony. It included prayers and music. They...
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Summer is in full swing, and travel remains a top priority for many. With the Bristol Casino slated to open in the coming days and more people choosing to stay closer to home this summer, Christopher Perrin, of Discover Bristol, told News 5, the Chamber of Commerce is ready for people planning 'staycations.'
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — A man is dead and a church is without a sanctuary following a car crash late Monday night. Elizabethton building inspectors reviewed the damage at River’s Edge Fellowship Church Tuesday. The sanctuary has a four-foot wide hole, the result of a hard crash. Investigators said...
MARION, Va. (WCYB) — The Town of Marion, Virginia was getting back to its roots for Independence Day, with the Red, White, and Bluegrass Festival. Ken Heath, Director of Community and Economic Development for Marion, told News 5, this event serves as a fun way to bring the community together.
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Five year old Abigail Troutman was diagnosed with Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever in May. Her parents found a tick on the side of her head and soon after symptoms started to appear. Abigail's treatment started in their hometown of Johnson City. They went to Knoxville...
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Bristol, Virginia police have charged Sherry Miller, 55, of Bristol with malicious wounding in connection to a Monday night stabbing in Bristol. Police tell News 5 the incident happened in a wooded area off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard south of Mary Street. Authorities say...
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Johnson City police chief Karl Turner is facing new fallout after a lawsuit accusing him of failing to investigate rape allegations and then firing an investigator who called for action. A group of citizens are now pushing for a third-party investigation of the chief’s actions.
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — Elizabethton authorities are investigating a fatal crash overnight. Elizabethton Police Chief Jason Shaw said a man crashed into River's Edge Fellowship Church on Highway 19-E late Monday night. Witnesses told police the driver of the car had crossed Highway 19-E from Peter Hampton Drive before...
Up and coming country band Restless Road made a stop in the Tri-Cities a couple days ago. The group played a concert at the Johnson City fireworks show. Before their performance New 5's Andrew McClung had a chance to sit down and speak with the group about their journey. The group is made up by Zach Beeken, Garret Nichols, and Colton Pack.
NORTON, Va. (WCYB) — A local police chief is being recognized for his service through a huge gift from a teenager states away. But the chief wants all the focus on that teen's mission. I'm honored. I'm humbled, blessed beyond words. Norton Police Chief James Lane, honored with a...
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Johnson City Police Chief Karl Turner is now facing public backlash following a lawsuit that accuses him of not investigating a series of rape accusations against one man who is not identified in the suit. That lawsuit claims Turner then fired a federal prosecutor who...
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash which occurred on June 30 in Carter County, according to authorities. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash was in the 1000 block of Gap Creek Road at 10:35 p.m. Authorities said the motorcycle driven by Bradrick...
CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A special sendoff took place Sunday morning for a Church Hill woman. Izzy Blevins left the Tri-Cities region to head to Germany. The community gathered with signs and well wishes for the trip. Blevins was diagnosed with a rare medical condition called hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos...
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The Greeneville Flyboys picked up their second win in a row, in two nights against the Johnson City Doughboys 12-7. The game feature lots of runs throughout the night, thanks to a combined seven homeruns from both teams. Every single Flyboy hitter picked up a hit on the evening.
