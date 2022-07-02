ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iran earthquakes: at least five killed and village flattened, state media says

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
At least five people were killed by a magnitude-6.1 earthquake in southern Iran early on Saturday, state media reported, with the area also hit by two later strong quakes of up to 6.3 magnitude.

“Five people have died in the earthquake … and so far 12 are hospitalised,” Mehrdad Hassanzadeh, the head of emergency management in Hormozgan province on Iran’s Gulf coast, told state TV.

“Rescue work has been carried out and we are now providing tents as emergency housing.”

The state news agency Irna said a magnitude-6.3 earthquake and a magnitude-6.1 quake followed the 6.1 quake that flattened the village of Sayeh Khosh near Iran’s Gulf coast. There were more than a dozen aftershocks.

“All of the victims died in the first earthquake and no one was harmed in the next two severe quakes as people were already outside their homes,” said Foad Moradzadeh, the governor of Bandar Lengeh country, quoted by Irna.

Major geological fault lines crisscross Iran, which has suffered several devastating earthquakes in recent years. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 quake in Kerman province killed 31,000 people and flattened the ancient city of Bam.

candycane
3d ago

On June 22nd a 6.0 earthquake rocked Afghanistan, affected : Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, United Arab Emirates. Now a 6.1 quake in Iran. Allah is not pleased and he sends you a message.

The Guardian

