DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A post July 4 edition of Pet of the Week gives you the chance to get to know this lovable kitty looking to firework-level excitement to their new home. City of Dothan Animal Shelter’s Melissa Gideon was back on Live at Lunch to introduce 3.5 month old Tilly. She is a calico tabby kitten, and as we saw during our segment, she is incredibly sweet.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO